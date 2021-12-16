A large number of local high school football standouts were honored for their success on the gridiron in 2021 after being selected to their All-Region teams.
Local players swept all of the top awards in the Region 5A Private All-Region team. Holy Innocents’ sophomore defensive lineman Jacobi Murray was selected as player of the year, while Golden Bear sophomore wide receiver Zach Jackson was named offensive player of the year, Mount Vernon senior linebacker Austin Taylor was chosen as defensive player of the year and Wesleyan senior kicker/punter Brooks Sturgeon received special teams player of the year honors.
Holy Innocents’ coach Todd Winter was selected as 5A Private coach of the year.
Holy Innocents’ had 12 players selected to the first team. Junior quarterback William Wright, senior running back Joe Hingson, junior offensive lineman Henry Reams and senior offensive linemen Jakobe Harmon and Mikey Bennett were selected on offense, while senior defensive linemen Luca Chuecos and Charlie Mallady, sophomore linebacker Nick Morgan, senior linebacker James Gleeson, senior outside linebacker Wyatt Lybrook, junior outside linebacker Drew Bomar and junior defensive back Joey Holliday were selections on defense.
Second-team Holy Innocents’ selections were sophomore running back Nehemiah High, junior tight end Tripp Inglesby, sophomore tight end Jackson Phoenix and junior offensive linemen Sterling Hartrich and Logan Hodgson on offense, along with senior outside linebacker Langston Williams and sophomore defensive backs Jackson James and Jacob Stallworth on defense.
Mount Vernon had four players on the 5A Private first team — sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Gallinaro and senior offensive lineman George Pope on offense, along with senior defensive lineman Michael Lotz and senior linebacker Will Palmer on defense. Second-team selections for the Mustangs were senior quarterback Luke Barnes, senior wide receiver Jack Mette and senior offensive lineman Tyler Long on offense, along with junior defensive lineman Michael Hardle, junior outside linebacker Liam O’Toole, senior outside linebacker Sam Landers and senior defensive back Edward Hires on defense.
Wesleyan featured five players on the 5A Private first team — sophomore wide receiver Jamie Tremble, junior wide receiver Thomas Cook and senior offensive lineman Matthew Brown on offense, along with senior linebacker Byrne Ahrenkiel and senior defensive back Drew Ball on defense. On the second team the Wolves also had senior quarterback Jett Miller, junior running back Will Tucker, junior wide receiver Reed Purcell, senior offensive lineman Michael Soukup and sophomore athlete Andrew Willis on offense, along with junior defensive linemen Nick Schaller and Charlie Rickell, junior linebacker Trent Debow, sophomore outside linebacker Baer Cole and sophomore defensive back Townes Hardy on defense.
Riverwood was rewarded in a big way in the 7AAAAAA All-Region team with the selection of senior quarterback Avery Smith as player of the year and Robert Edwards as coach of the year.
The Raiders also had four players selected to the region’s first team — senior wide receiver Tim Dorce and senior offensive lineman George Thomas on offense, along with senior linebacker Burke Cigelske and senior defensive back Jaden Harris on defense.
Second-team selections for Riverwood were junior tight end Levi Linowes on offense, along with senior Zach Cigelske and junior defensive lineman Gage Dwyer on defense.
St. Pius X was similarly honored for the 5AAAAA All-Region team, with sophomore cornerback/running back Jack Tchienchou selected as player of the year and Chad Garrison as coach of the year.
Eight St. Pius players were chosen for the first team in 5AAAAA – senior quarterback Alex Possert, junior wide receiver Kedric Lackey, junior offensive lineman Jack Woods and senior offensive lineman Cayne Wright on offense, along with senior defensive tackle Jack Kelly, junior linebacker Shug Bentley, senior defensive back Austin Taylor and junior punter Jack Galvez on defense.
The Golden Lions also had nine players on the second team — senior running back Luke Jacobellis, senior tight end Ryan Sowell, senior offensive linemen Matthew Banna, Jacob Hull and Sully Wootton and junior athlete Liam Whitlark on offense, along with junior defensive end Jack Geeslin, senior linebacker Cameron DeBose and senior defensive back James Kirkland on defense.
Woodward Academy won three of the top awards in the 3AAAAA All-Region team, with senior running back Damari Alston selected as player of the year, senior kicker/punter Lee Johnson chosen as special teams player of the year and John Hunt as coach of the year.
Woodward had three first team selections — junior offensive linemen Jalen Tate and Bryce Burnett on offense and senior defensive back Christian Harrison on defense.
Second team selections for the War Eagles were junior quarterback Jalen Woods, senior wide receiver C.J. Burton and senior offensive lineman Marcus Gray on offense, along with junior defensive lineman A.J. Hoffler, senior linebacker Deon King, junior defensive back River Hanson and sophomore athlete Andrew Hines on defense.
Whitefield Academy players won two of the top four honors in Region 2A Private, with junior linebacker/running back Caleb LaVallee selected as player of the year and senior quarterback Cole Peterson chosen as offensive player of the year.
Whitefield featured seven players on the 2A Private team, which was only one team instead of a first and second team — senior wide receiver Cooper Craig, senior tight end/fullback Charlie Baxter and junior offensive lineman Ian Geffrard, along with junior defensive back Ayden Duncanson, senior defensive lineman Cole Long and junior defensive lineman Kyle Robertson on defense and junior long snapper Kaden McKeown on special teams.
North Atlanta had four players selected to the 4AAAAAA All-Region team — senior offensive lineman Kingston Crawford on offense as well as sophomore linebacker Connor Hughes, senior kicker Taft Meredith and senior long snapper Gaines Wood on defense.
Second team selections from North Atlanta were junior quarterback Trey Lennon, senior offensive lineman Elliott Moody and junior tight end Randolph Smith on offense and sophomore defensive back Xaden Benson on defense.
Marist had eight players selected to the 6AAAA All-Region team, which was only one team instead of a first and second team.
Senior Andrew Mannelly was selected on offense as a running back and on defense as a defensive lineman. Senior quarterback Champ Davis and senior offensive lineman Steven Nahmias were selected on offense, while junior defensive lineman O’Keefe McKinney, senior defensive lineman Ryan Phelan, senior linebacker Billy Roche, senior athlete/kick returner Chandler Heath and senior kicker/punter Dawson Jones on defense.
Westminster had five players selected to the 5AAA All-Region first team — senior tight end Holden Staes on offense, along with senior defensive back Denton Shamburger and senior athlete Robert Clarke on defense. Senior punter Alex Bacchetta and junior kicker Josh Brockman as specialists.
Second-team selections for Westminster were senior offensive lineman Brooks Platford on offense and sophomore defensive lineman Phillips Moore on defense as well as junior long snapper Sam Reavis as a specialist.
Lovett and Pace Academy had a number of players chosen to the 6AA team.
Pace had three first-team selections — sophomore running back Christian Johnson, junior offensive lineman Trovon Baugh and senior kicker Andrew Swann on offense, while Lovett had two players chosen to the first team including senior offensive lineman William Stimmel on offense and senior linebacker Stevie Bracey on defense.
Lovett also had five players on the second team — senior running back Henry Stimmel, senior wide receiver Alex Lindsay and freshman kicker Conner Deviney on offense, along with senior linebacker Garrett Kelley and senior defensive back Chase Nalley on defense. Pace had sophomore wide receiver Terrence Kiel on offense, along with sophomore defensive lineman Hevin Brown and junior defensive back Davis Rice on defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.