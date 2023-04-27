The Northside area was well represented as a plethora of top local girls’ soccer players were selected to All-Region girls’ teams in Regions 4AAAAAA, 6AAAA, 5AAAA and 3AAAAAA.
The 4AAAAAA girls’ team was led by North Atlanta senior Virginia Odom, who was selected as girls’ player of the year.
Odom was joined on the first team by North Atlanta junior teammate Odalis Tapia.
Marist had four players on the 4AAAAAA girls’ first team — senior Devon Winters, junior Elle Jarrells and sophomores Grayson Rogers and Mary Margaret Fligg.
St. Pius X featured three of its players on the 4AAAAAA girls’ first team — seniors Annie Connors and Charlotte Llop and freshman Cate Chandler.
Three North Atlanta player — seniors Alyssa England, Emily Creaven and sophomore Quinn Alpers — and Riverwood senior Landry Olson and junior Elle Wakefield were chosen to the 4AAAAAA girls’ second team, along with Marist freshman Campbell Fletcher and St. Pius X senior Jessica Burns.
Among the 4AAAAAA girls’ honorable mention selections were Riverwood freshmen Anna Scott and Ellie Lesser and St. Pius sophomore Charli Warren.
On the 6AAAA girls’ first team, Westminster had five players selected — seniors Allie Ross, Kiera Staude and Margot Carr and juniors Harper Pemberton and Alex Fallon — while Holy Innocents’ had four — senior Reese Martin, Olivia Hutcherson and Maria Utz and junior Ava McMasters.
The 6AAAA girls’ second-team selections included three players from Westminster — senior Jenny Jacobson, junior Frazier Braintwain and sophomore Caroline Moseley — as well as Holy Innocents’ sophomores Avery Bradley, Grayson Roberts and Reese Jackson. Holy Innocents’ sophomore Lilly Russell was a third-team selection.
The 5AAAA girls’ first team included Lovett players sophomores Katelyn Nixon, Mary Camp Newton, Katherine Aide and Ridley Newton and junior Olivia Aiken, as well as Pace Academy sophomores Harper Auchincloss, Katherine Heineman and Alexa Ibarra.
On the 5AAAA girls’ second team were three Lovett players — senior Ellie Wildman, sophomore Mary Parrish Green and freshman Hollis Mefford — as well as Pace junior Kacy McCray and freshman Eliza Fogarty.
For Woodward Academy among the 3AAAAAA girls, senior Angie Jackson, junior Ryder Watkins and freshman Lola Manuel were named to the first team, while seniors Casey Cullen, Trinity Knox and Amelia Tong were chosen for the second team.
