Northside's high school basketball teams are getting the region portion of their regular season schedules underway, with a number of the local squads entering region play ranked in the ScoreAtlanta state rankings.
All team records and state rankings listed are as of Jan. 5.
Pace Academy (9-4) leads the way among the boys' teams with a No. 2 ranking in Class AAAA. Junior Kyle Greene and sophomore Eric Chatfield have led the way so far for the Knights.
Lovett (9-6) is the only other Northside team in the AAAA boys' rankings at No. 8. Junior Christian Anderson and senior Kyle Walters are the key players for the Lions.
Mount Vernon (9-6) enters region action in good shape with a No.4 ranking among the Class A, Division I boys. Juniors Xavier Shegog and Dennis Scott III and senior Kenneth Southall are leading the way for the Mustangs.
Three local teams have earned spots in the Class AAAAAA boys' rankings, with St. Pius X (10-4) ranked fifth, Marist (8-5) sixth and Woodward Academy (12-2) 10th.
Senior Spencer Elliott leads the way for St. Pius, while junior Luke Harpring and senior Jesse Gaynes play key roles for Marist and sophomore Deke Cooper and junior Brandon Peters are among those playing key roles for Woodward.
Wesleyan (8-4) has also achieved a state ranking, placing 10th in Class AAA. Juniors James McGriff and Josh Kavel are among the key players for the Wolves.
Among the girls, Westminster (8-4) is ranked second and Holy Innocents' (7-4) fourth in Class AAAA. Senior Courtney Ogden and Stella Chartrand lead the way for Westminster, while Holy Innocents' has been paced by sophomore Hailee Swann and juniors Zaynah Preston and Olivia Hutcherson.
Last year's Class AAAAA champion Woodward Academy (9-4) are continuing its success in AAAAAA with a No.3 ranking. Senior Sara Lewis, and sophomores Kameron Herring and Kayla Whitner have been the key factors for the War Eagles.
Galloway (12-3) is ranked third in the Class A, Division I girls' rankings, while Wesleyan (9-2) is fourth among the AAA girls. Senior Kyla Cain and junior Tianna Thompson have led the way for Galloway. Juniors Chit-Chat Wright and Eva Garabadian have stepped up to play key roles for Wesleyan.
