The Westminster girls’ swimming and diving team earned Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class A-AAA team state championship at the Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Feb. 8, the girls' program’s 24th team title overall.
Leading the effort was sophomore Gigi Johnson, who won four gold medals: two individual crowns and two relays.
“It was really fun and one of my favorite meets of the year because we all support each other,” she said.
Johnson earned All-America honors with a winning time of 2 minutes, 0.96 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley.
“There were a lot of freshmen from other schools I’ve competed against,” she said. “It was fun talking to them in the ‘ready’ room before we walked out and supporting each other.”
Johnson also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.98 for All-America consideration. “It was a fun race because I didn’t know many of the competitors but my teammates pushed me to go harder," she said.
The Wildcats’ unit of freshman Genae Horst, sophomore Annie Jardana, junior Samantha Bertski and Johnson earned All-America honors with a winning time of 1:34.21 in the 200 freestyle relay. The 400 freestyle relay team of junior Amy Zhao, Bertschi, Jardina and Johnson won the event in 3:26.73 to notch another All-America time.
“I feel blessed to be a part of this team,” Johnson said. “Its a great atmosphere so relays are my favorite events because we’re doing what we love and pushing each other to go faster. It was a good experience.”
Wildcats’ head coach Sharon Loughran said, “Gigi’s performance was nothing short of amazing. She competed like someone well beyond her years, carries herself with class and is very humble. Gigi is grounded and a great teammate. She is willing to do anything to ensure team success and has a bright future at every level as an athlete.”
Johnson also won four golds at the state meet as a freshman in 2019.
“This year I had more leadership with new freshmen coming to the team,” she said. “I made many friends this year and it was a good chance to show them that training will pay off in the end. The week leading up to the meet, we had a routine and continued it (at) Georgia Tech.”
The daughter of Krista and Don Johnson enjoys playing tennis with her family. Academically, she has a 4.0 grade-point-average and lists English and algebra as favorite subjects.
She works with an organization at Westminster that bakes food for local food banks and with her local church to provide goods to Africa. Johnson, who has Type 1 diabetes, also works with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Her favorite swimmers include United States Olympian Amanda Weir, who she trains with daily in Atlanta.
“Its a great opportunity for me working with her to reach my goals,” Johnson said. “She’s a great mentor.”
She will continue competing in meets through the spring, including the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, starting June 21. Her victories at the GHSA meet reached trial invitation times.
“It's a big meet, so leading up to it I’ll participate in some competitions against professionals before that to prepare,” she said.
