Former Holy Spirit Prep star Anthony “Ant Man” Edwards was selected first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Nov. 18 NBA Draft, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edwards, who played one season at the University of Georgia before declaring himself eligible for the draft, was thrilled to be chosen first.
“It’s an undescribable feeling. I mean, I can’t even describe it,” he said in a live ESPN interview at the draft. “My family is emotional. I feel like when I get off here, I’ll be emotional, and I’m just blessed beyond that to be in this situation.”
During the 2019-20 season, Edwards, a 6-foot, 5-inch shooting guard, averaged 19.1 points per game to lead all freshmen nationally. As a result, he was named the SEC Freshman of the Year.
Edwards was raised by his older siblings after both his mother and grandmother died when he was 14.
“As you can see, my grandmother is right here and my mother is right here,” he said, pointing to paintings of each one at a draft family get-together. “This shirt is a collaboration with my mother’s name and my grandmother’s name on my shirt. They’re with me at all times.”
Edwards is the second local player to be selected in the NBA Draft in the past two years. In 2018, Pace graduate Wendell Carter Jr. was picked by the Chicago Bulls in the first round (seventh overall) after spending one season at Duke University. Carter, a center/forward, averaged 11.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season.
