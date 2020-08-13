Holy Spirit Prep, which played in the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA)’s inaugural eight-man football league in 2019, hopes to build on the successes it saw last fall.
The Cougars went 4-6 last year, which was also John Cassandra’s first season as head coach at the school. Holy Spirit returns four starters each on offense and defense.
The Cougars will be led by junior quarterback Max Bendig and six seniors – running back/linebacker Micah Gunderson, offensive/defensive linemen Patrick Radosta, Bradley Casillo and Chaz Cohen and wide receivers/cornerbacks Michael Cabrera and Mac Harlow. Cabrera is also the team’s kicker.
Cassandra said freshmen Andrew Olsen (tight end/linebacker) and Jacob Meder (running back/defensive back) could make an impact right away.
“With the uncertainty with the season, we have been practicing hard and preparing for our first game,” the coach said. “I believe with the addition of athletes on our roster and coaching staff, we will have a strong season. GISA has postponed their season two weeks (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).”
Including Holy Spirit, the eight-man league has nine schools, and the top eight advance to the playoffs this year after only four qualified in 2019. The Cougars will kick off their season against Horizon Christian Sept. 11.
