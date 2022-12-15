Players from Holy Innocents’ and Westminster were among the gridiron standouts that were named to the All-Region 6AAAA football team.
Holy Innocents’ captured two of the top awards, with junior defensive lineman Jacobi Murray selected as player of the year and Todd Winter named coach of the year.
Five Holy Innocents’ players — senior quarterback William Wright, junior wide receiver Zach Jackson, senior tight end Trip Inglesby and senior offensive linemen Henry Reams and Sterling Hartrich — and Westminster senior wide receiver Henry Chartrand and senior offensive lineman Henry Douglass were named to the first team offense.
The first team defense featured four players from Holy Innocents’ — junior defensive lineman Kameron Perry, junior linebacker Nick Morgan and senior defensive backs Joey Holliday and Drew Bomar — and three from Westminster — senior defensive lineman Jonny Fritz, senior linebacker Henry Izlar and junior defensive back Armstrong Jones.
Westminster players senior kicker Josh Brockman, junior punter Carson Wilkie and senior long snapper Sam Reavis were named to three of the first team specialist spots.
Holy Innocents’ junior running back Nehemiah High, junior tight end Jackson Phoenix and senior offensive linemen William Douglass and Logan Hodgson players were selected to the second team offense, along with Westminster sophomore tight end Brand Morgan.
Two players from Holy Innocents’ were placed on the second team defense — junior defensive lineman Jack Stivers and sophomore linebacker Colin McGinty, along with two from Westminster — senior linebacker Bobby Yarbough and senior defensive back Quinton Ezzard — while Holy Innocents’ sophomore kicker Graham Forgey was a second-team specialist selection.
Holy Innocents’ (9-4) won the 6AAAA championship with a 4-1 region record to earn a No. 1 seed in the Class AAAA state playoffs. The Golden Bears advanced to the quarterfinals – defeating Hampton 41-8 in the first round Nov. 11 and Central-Carrollton 24-14 in the second round Nov. 18, before losing to Troup 38-28 Nov. 25.
Westminster (6-5) finished third in 6AAAA with a 3-2 region record and earned a No. 3 seed in the AAAA playoffs, where the Wildcats lost to Northside archrival Lovett 13-6 in the first round Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.