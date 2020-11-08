A pair of Class A Private games will highlight the Northside area’s high school football teams’ Week 11 action.
First, Holy Innocents’ (3-4) will host Wesleyan (5-2) Nov. 14 in a battle of two local teams and Region 5-A Private rivals.
The Golden Bears visited Mount Vernon Nov. 6 and were off Oct. 30. The Wolves hosted Providence Christian Nov. 6 after edging Hebron Christian 17-10 in overtime Oct. 30. QB Ryan Rose was 10-for-17 passing for 116 yards, and WR Wyatt Hodges caught five passes for 79 yards. The defense was led by DT Tanner Bivens, who had nine tackles, including five for a loss and two sacks.
RB Griffin Caldwell was injured in the first quarter but returned in the second half, finishing the game with 61 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including one in overtime. In the ensuing possession, Wesleyan recovered a Hebron fumble to clinch the victory.
Second, Whitefield (4-3) will visit Eagle’s Landing Christian, the five-time defending state Class A Private champion, Nov. 13. The WolfPack hosted Landmark Christian Nov. 6 after being off the previous week.
The area’s other teams will continue with region play as the regular season nears its end.
In Class 7A, Campbell (2-6) will host Newnan Nov. 13. The Spartans visited East Coweta Nov. 6 after falling to Pebblebrook 26-3 Oct. 30. Campbell racked up 111 penalty yards but could only muster 105 yards of total offense. The Spartans were led by RB Emon Padgett, who ran 21 times for 79 yards.
In Class 6A, Riverwood will host Sequoyah Nov. 13. The Raiders visited Cambridge Nov. 6 after falling to Creekview 19-7 in a game that started Oct. 30 and was suspended until Nov. 2 due to a power outage.
North Atlanta (2-3) hosted Morrow Nov. 13. The Warriors visited Westlake Nov. 6 after taking Oct. 30 off.
In Class 5A, North Springs (0-7) will host Jackson (Atlanta) Nov. 13. The Spartans visited New Manchester Nov. 6 after falling to Chamblee 24-16 Oct. 30. North Springs head coach Scotty Parker was fired Oct. 26, following an 0-6 start, and Vince Strine, the school’s athletics director, is serving as interim head coach through the end of the season. Parker is remaining at the school as a PE teacher and as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, roles he held in addition to being head coach.
In the Chamblee game, WR Fred White had 125 of the Spartans’ 157 receiving yards on eight catches, including an 86-yard touchdown, but lost a fumble. RB Mynek Royalston ran 15 times for 89 yards.
Woodward (3-3) will visit Tri-Cities Nov. 13. The War Eagles hosted Forest Park Nov. 5 and visited Jonesboro Nov. 9.
Woodward defeated Drew 28-7 Oct. 30, with RB Damari Alston leading the way with 25 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns. The War Eagles finished the game with 271 yards rushing. The defense was led by LB Errington Truesdell and DL Jaylin Tate, who each had six tackles and two tackles for a loss.
St. Pius X (5-1) will host Stone Mountain Nov. 13. The Golden Lions visited M.L. King Nov. 6 after being idle Oct. 30.
In Class 4A, Marist (5-0) will host Miller Grove Nov. 13 after hosting Stephenson Nov. 6 in a battle of undefeated two state-ranked teams.
The War Eagles annihilated Arabia Mountain 33-3 Oct. 30, holding its opponent without a touchdown for the fifth straight game. Led by RB Lincoln Parker’s nine attempts for 53 yards, Marist rushed for 264 yards as a team.
In Class 3A, Westminster (4-2) will host Savannah Country Day Nov. 13. The Wildcats visited Cedar Grove Nov. 5 after beating Redan 34-8 Oct. 30.
In Class 2A, Pace (4-3) will host Washington Nov. 13. The Knights traveled to Towers Nov. 6 after thrashing Therrell 50-14 Oct. 29.
RB Deuce Jordan led Pace with eight carries for 65 yards, and RB Justin Johnson ran for three touchdowns. QB M.J. Morris completed all five of his pass attempts for 86 yards and two scores.
Lovett (5-2) was going to host McNair Nov. 13, but on Nov. 4 the Mustangs (0-5) announced they were cancelling the season’s last three games, citing low participation numbers and a rash of injuries as why. McNair was outscored 217-0 in its first five games combined.
The Lions visited Columbia Nov. 6 after trouncing Towers 51-6 Oct. 30. RB Michael Hollingsworth led Lovett with seven carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense was led by LB Stevie Bracey, who had six tackles, four tackles for a loss, a sack, two forced fumble and a 25-yard fumble return for a TD. The Lions racked up 320 yards rushing and held the Titans to 73 yards of total offense.
In Class A Private, Mount Vernon (5-3) is off this week. The Mustangs pounded Providence Christian 62-0 Oct. 30. QB Blake Kytle was 16-for-20 passing for 277 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. His favorite targets were WRs Andrew Douglas (six catches for 120 yards and two scores) and Cam Jasper (four receptions for 94 yards and one TD).
In the Georgia Independent School Association’s (GISA)’s eight-man football league, Holy Spirit (0-7) will travel to Dominion Christian Nov. 13 in its final game of the regular season. The Cougars hosted New Creation Christian Nov. 6 and fell to Monsignor Donovan 55-6 Oct. 30.
Results of the games Nov. 5 through 9 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
