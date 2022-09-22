Holy Innocents’ has never played Westminster in a varsity high school football game before – until now.
The Golden Bears will go on the road to face the Wildcats in the first-ever game between the two Northside private schools in the Region 6AAAA opener for both teams at Westminster’s Alfred E. Thompson Stadium Sept. 30.
"It’s a big deal for the community and it’s a big deal for our kids," Holy Innocents’ coach Todd Winter said. "Personally, I look at it as just another football game. It’s our first region game. I see (Westminster) as a challenge. They’ve got a well-coached football team and they’ve got some good football players. It’s going to be a major challenge for us. We’ve got to be focused on who we are and what we do and be prepared to play the game and not worry about the hype and those things that surround the game. It’s going to be our first region football game and I hope we’ll be prepared for this region."
Holy Innocents’ (3-2) begins its 6AAAA schedule after a tough non-region slate that included state-ranked teams Pace Academy (ninth in Class AAAA, a 20-17 loss Aug. 19), Christ Church (second in Class A in South Carolina, a 40-0 victory Sept. 2) and Ensworth (sixth in AAA in Tennessee, a 21-9 loss Sept. 9) as well as Class AAAAAA Sandy Springs rival Riverwood (a 42-0 win Aug. 26).
The Golden Bears will face a Westminster team that has been similarly challenged this season, facing the likes of top-ranked Class AAAA team Benedictine (a 28-0 loss Sept. 2) as well as ninth-ranked AAAA squad and Buckhead rival Pace Academy (a 21-19 loss Aug. 26).
"Three of our five opponents have been ranked," Winter said. "Pace (Academy) was ninth, Ensworth was sixth (in Tennessee) and Christ Church was No. 2 in the state (in South Carolina). Riverwood is a big school, it’s a Class AAAAAA school, and Douglass – coach (Stanley) Pritchett is doing great things over there, those kids play hard. Every time they step on the field, they have seven Division I guys – we have one. But Westminster has also played a good schedule. They played Benedictine, they played Pace, they played Lovett (a 14-0 win Aug. 19). I think they played some good football teams as well."
Westminster (2-2) was scheduled to play at Riverwood Sept. 23 – results from the game were not available at press time – while Holy Innocents’ had a bye week last week.
