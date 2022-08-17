Holy Innocents’ had established itself as one of the top teams in the state in Class A Private the last several years, going 11-2 and advancing to the state quarterfinals in 2021.
Things will become more challenging for the Bears this season, however, as they prepare to move up three classifications to AAAA for the 2022 campaign.
Despite facing a tough Region 6AAAA schedule against the likes of local rival Westminster and perennial powerhouses Southwest DeKalb and Stephenson, as well as a formidable non-region slate, Holy Innocents’ is well fortified for the task with eight starters returning on offense and seven on defense.
“We’re excited,” Holy Innocents’ coach Todd Winter said. “We got a lot of kids back, but we’re also one of two teams in the state that’s jumping three classifications. Us and Trinity Christian and no other schools moving up more than (two classes) and we’re going from A Private to AAAA. So that’s going to be a challenge, I think, in itself. So a lot of unknowns when it comes to the region opponents, because we never played them before. We have a very challenging schedule, even in the front end. We just want to compete. I don’t know how many games we can win. We’re jumping three classes. But I’ll say this — we didn’t beg to move back down or anything like that. That’s what the GHSA said and we said, ‘OK, let’s do it, let’s take the challenge on.’”
One of the advantages Holy Innocents’ has in its favor is its triple option offense, a run-based system which Winter said gives their opponents trouble with its tough, physical nature.
“It’s tough to defend,” Winter said. “Our opponents don’t like it either, because it’s very physical. We’re going to come off the football and it’s going to be a physical night. And they’re teams that match up with us physically — (Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy) beat us last year, Prince (Avenue Christian) — that was probably the worst game we played in the last four years. I think that’s an advantage that we have. We want to control the football and not give it to our opponent.”
The Bears enter the new season physically stronger than last year after a productive offseason in the weight room, according to Winter.
“Our kids have done a tremendous job in the weight room,” Winter said. “We have 12 goals that we try to accomplish in the weight room — the same goals that I’ve used in every school that I’ve been at. I’ve never had a team make all 12. This year’s team made all 12 goals in the weight room. It’s the strongest team we’ve ever had. I don’t know what that means, other than last year’s team made 11 of 12 goals, the (2019) team made 10 of the 12 goals and the ’17 team made three of 12 goals and that was a bad year — the only bad year we’ve had.”
Junior defensive lineman Jacobi Murray, quarterback William Wright, junior wide receiver Zach Jackson senior offensive lineman Henry Reams, junior linebacker/running back Nick Morgan, senior linebacker/running back Drew Bomar and senior defensive back Joey Holliday are among the key players for Holy Innocents’.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.