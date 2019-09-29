The Holy Innocents’ Region 5A home matchup against Mount Vernon highlights the Oct. 4 prep football action for local programs.
The Golden Bears picked up one of their biggest wins in program history with a 42-41 overtime region home win over four-time Class A Private defending state champion Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (ELCA) Sept. 20. The victory snapped the Chargers’ 15-game winning streak.
Holy Innocents’ trailed 28-14 in the third quarter before Matt Davis’ three-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to cut the deficit. Davis had 93 rushing yards on the night. Michael Cox’s three-yard TD run with 10:55 left in regulation tied the score at 28-28. The team had 424 rushing yards on 75 attempts.
The Golden Bears took a 35-28 lead later in the fourth quarter when Cox found the end zone once again, this time on a 51-yard touchdown run. ELCA tied the score at 35 on its next possession to take the game into overtime.
ELCA scored a touchdown on its first possession of overtime but missed the extra point attempt. Holy Innocents’ tied the score at 41-41 on its possession with Cox’s fifth rushing touchdown of the night (he finished the night with 214 yards on 40 carries). Peter Wandtke’s successful extra point kick secured the win for the Golden Bears.
“When they scored early in the third to take a lead, we continued to play through the peaks and valleys and never stopped believing,” Holy Innocents’ coach Todd Winter said. “Secondly, we stuck to our game plan, which was to keep the ball on the ground, eat clock and limit their possessions. Our defense came up with two big fourth-down stops. We’re excited to open up region play with a victory. We play in the toughest region in Single A Private in the state and every game is a challenge.”
Mount Vernon looks to rebound from its 38-37 region home loss to Trinity Christian Sept. 20. Blake Kytle threw for a game-high 339 yards and two touchdowns, both to Andrew Thomas, while also rushing for a team-high 91 yards and a touchdown in the defeat.
Douglas finished with a game-high 149 receiving yards and also threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Coulton Musser. Skylar Stefaniak-Earley also had a rushing TD for the Mustangs.
Staying in the same region, Wesleyan visits ELCA. Wesleyan stayed perfect through its first four games with a 51-7 region home win against Our Lady of Mercy (OLM) Sept. 20. J.C. French threw six touchdown passes for the Wolves, tying the school record.
“We enjoyed a complete team effort last Friday versus OLM and did a fantastic job distributing the ball to a lot of different guys,” Wesleyan coach Franklin Pridgen said. “In order to win this week versus Holy Innocents', we will need to play our best game defensively to stop their option offense.”
Wesleyan has lost all five of its previous meetings against ELCA, including a 63-0 defeat in 2018.
Riverwood visits Decatur seeking to stay undefeated on the season. The Raiders won its Region 6AAAAA opener at Banneker Sept. 20 14-6, led by rushing touchdowns from Avery Smith and Quinterio Lawson. Kyntrevous Forbes had a team-high nine tackles and three sacks for Riverwood, while teammates Kyle Kennard, Kaleb Patton and Jonathan Brown each had two sacks.
Riverwood leads the lifetime series over region foe Decatur 5-2 and won the 2018 contest 49-41.
Staying in the region, North Springs hosts Jackson (Atlanta). The Spartans fell to Decatur at home 45-13 despite 231 passing yards and two touchdowns from Santino Gaudreau. Keegan Avery and Chaise McArthur each had a TD catch for North Springs. The Spartans dropped their 2018 contest to Jackson 26-7 and trail the lifetime series 3-2.
Woodward improved to 4-0 on the season with its 47-7 road win against McDonough in its Region 4AAAA opener Sept. 20. Aaron Washington had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown in the victory. Alan Wright had a punt return for a touchdown as well. The War Eagles host Druid Hills Oct. 4. Woodward has won all three previous meetings, including a 49-7 victory in 2018.
Marist earned a 30-0 shutout at rival St. Pius X Sept. 20. The War Eagles outgained the Golden Lions 355-107 in total yards. Connor Cigelske had a team-high 233 total yards and four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, in the victory. Derek McDonald had a game-high 104 receiving yards and a touchdown, while teammates Josh Moore and Mitchell Owen also each had a TD catch.
Marist hosts Chestatee in a Region 7AAAA contest. The War Eagles have won all three previous meetings, including a 59-7 victory in 2018. St. Pius X has the week off before opening Region 8AAAA play against Oconee County Oct. 11.
Whitefield hosts King’s Ridge in its Region 6A game. The WolfPack stayed undefeated in region play with its 27-0 win at Pinecrest Sept. 20. Whitefield defeated King’s Ridge 20-3 in 2018 and leads the lifetime series 5-2.
Lovett visits fellow Region 5AAA member Towers in its next contest. The Lions earned a 29-27 home win over Mary Persons in a non-region game Sept. 14. Lovett leads the lifetime series over Towers 15-2 and won the 2018 contest 45-8.
Staying in the same region, Pace hosts Stone Mountain. The Knights have won each of their three previous meetings against the Pirates, including a 61-18 victory in 2018.
North Atlanta hosts Northview in Region 7AAAAAA play. The Warriors fell at region foe Johns Creek 42-13 Sept. 16. North Atlanta has dropped its previous three meetings to Northviewm including a 40-26 defeat in 2018.
Brandon Hall
Brandon Hall School, an independent, international boarding and day school in Sandy Springs, Sept. 25 announced it will join the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) for the 2020-21 academic year. It had been a full interscholastic Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) member since 2012.
The Panthers will make the leap into the GHSA A Private division, and are awaiting word on which region they will be joining in the new classification cycle.
“We see competing in the GHSA as a better fit for our community,” Director of Athletics Craig Drilling said in a news release. “The main reasons for the move are that travel will be significantly lessened, and it will also allow our student athletes to compete against some of the best private schools in Atlanta.”
Said Head of School Dean J. Fusto, “This move is consistent with our steady growth over the last few years, and will help in allowing all of the great things that Brandon Hall School does to be more visible within the metro Atlanta area.”
Game of the Week
Game: Holy Innocents’ vs. Mount Vernon
Date: Oct. 4
Last meeting: Mount Vernon 32, Holy Innocents’ 29 (Sept. 29, 2018)
All-time series: Holy Innocents’ leads 3-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.