The Holy Innocents’ boys’ track and field team reached a big milestone last year when it won the Class A Private state championship—the first in the program’s history.
Winning a second consecutive state title will be a bigger challenge this year after moving up three classifications to Class AAAA for the 2023 season.
For Holy Innocents’ assistant track coach Dunn Neugebauer, it’s nothing his team can’t handle.
“Moving from Class A Private to Class AAAA is a challenge, but it’s a challenge our school chose to undertake,” Neugebauer said.
Holy Innocents’ established itself among the top teams in the state in Class A Private the last two years, having placed on the awards podium with a fourth-place finish in 2021 before winning the state title last year.
The Golden Bears have made steady progress in their quest for a state championship in AAAA during the 2023 season, with a fourth-place finish at the Metro Atlanta track and field championships in Mableton March 25 through 27 in their biggest regular season meet this year – finishing behind first-place Carrollton (last year’s Class AAAAAA runner-up), runner-up Blessed Trinity (AAAAA runner-up in 2022) and third-place Marist (last year’s AAAA champion).
“The development of the team has been consistent and we have a lot of great kids to work with,” Neugebauer said.
Leading the way once again for Holy Innocents’ is senior distance runner Joe Sapone, a North Carolina signee for track and cross country.
Sapone, the Class A Private state champion in the 800 and 1.600-meter runs last year, has recorded the fastest times in the state in the 800 (1 minute, 52.50 seconds), 1,600 (4:09.37) and 3,200 (9:03.75).
Senior Skyler Hall, a Brown University signee who finished runner-up in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200 in the Class A Private competition at the state meet, is among the other top athletes for the Golden Bears, along with junior Connor White, who placed third in the state in the pole vault in A Private, senior Ryan Kelly, a fifth-place finisher in the 800 in A Private a year ago, junior Jacobi Murray – who is also a Holy Innocents’ football standout – in the shot put, senior Drew Bomar in the triple jump and senior Caleb Walker in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles.
Holy Innocents’ will certainly have its work cut out for it as it looks forward to the Region 6AAAA meet in Decatur April 25 through 27, with the Golden Bears contending with the likes of last year’s Class AAA state champion and Northside rival Westminster, last year’s AAAAA champion Southwest DeKalb and Stephenson, the 2022 AAAA runner-up.
