In looking at the Northside high school football teams’ Week 10 schedule, two games stand out.
First, in Class A Private, Holy Innocents’ (3-4) will visit Mount Vernon (4-3) in a showdown of two local Region 5-A squads.
The Golden Bears were off last week after pummeling Providence Christian 42-12 Oct. 23. RB Wyatt Lybrook led Holy Innocents’ with three rushing touchdowns, and the offense racked up 401 yards rushing.
Mount Vernon visited Providence Christian Oct. 30 after handling Hebron Christian 42-3 Oct. 23.
Mustangs WR Andrew Douglas had seven catches for 224 yards, and QB Blake Kytle was 15-for-24 passing for 294 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Mount Vernon led 28-3 through the first quarter.
Second, in Class 3A, Westminster (3-2) will travel to state-ranked Cedar Grove, which has won three of the past four 3A titles, Nov. 5. The Wildcats visited Redan Oct. 30 and were to play at Sandy Creek Oct. 23, but that game was cancelled after a Patriots player contracted COVID-19.
Westminster replaced Sandy Creek on the schedule with Douglass, winning 29-13. The Wildcats pulled away in the final two quarters after the game was tied at 6 at halftime.
The remaining local teams are playing region games, with no other ones facing each other.
In Class 7A, Campbell (2-5) will travel to East Coweta Nov. 6. The Spartans visited Pebblebrook Oct. 30 after falling to McEachern 44-7 Oct. 23. Campbell cut the lead to 15-7 on QB Mark Anthony Swain’s 2-yard run, but the Spartans were held scoreless the rest of the game.
In Class 6A, North Atlanta (2-3) will visit Westlake Nov. 6. The Warriors were off last week after falling to Langston Hughes 31-17 Oct. 23.
Riverwood (3-2) will visit Cambridge Nov. 6. The Raiders hosted Creekview Oct. 30 after taking the previous week off.
In Class 5A, St. Pius X (5-1) will visit M.L. King Nov. 6 after being off last week. The Golden Lions walloped Lithonia 42-12 Oct. 22. RB/CB Jack Tchienchou ran for 97 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 20 yards for another score. FB Jack Graham also paced the offense with 93 rushing yards and three TDs. LB Shug Bentley had three tackles and two interceptions to lead the defense.
Woodward (2-3) will host Forest Park Nov. 5 and faced Drew Oct. 30. The War Eagles were off Oct. 23.
North Springs (0-6) will visit New Manchester Nov. 6 after hosting Chamblee Oct. 30 The Spartans fell to Villa Rica 48-14 Oct. 23. North Springs RB Mynek Royalston had 18 carries for 79 yards.
In Class 4A, Marist (4-0) will host Stephenson Nov. 6. The War Eagles visited Arabia Mountain Oct. 30, and their Oct. 23 game against Druid Hills was cancelled when the Red Devils opted to scrap the last five games of its season because injuries and low participation numbers. Druid Hills lost its first three games by a total of 168-0 this year.
In Class 2A, Lovett (4-2) will visit Columbia Nov. 6 after hosting Towers Oct. 30. The Lions blanked KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 26-0 Oct. 23. Led by LB Stevie Bracey’s 9.5 tackles, Lovett’s defense held the Warriors to 123 yards of total offense. K Lucas Hyman had three field goals.
Pace (3-3) will travel to Towers Nov. 6 after visiting Therrell Oct. 29. The Knights forfeited their Oct. 23 game at Eagle’s Landing Christian over worries about the home team’s COVID-19 protocols. In a statement, the school addressed the issue.
“In planning for our varsity football team’s away game on Friday, Oct. 23, at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, it became clear that the COVID protocols in place did not meet our school standards,” Pace stated. “The safety of our student-athletes, coaches and parents is always our top priority. Therefore, given our COVID team’s concerns and the fact that the game was a non-region matchup, the Knights respectfully declined to play.”
Pace was originally going to play Eagle’s Landing Christian Sept. 17 before the game was rained out.
Wesleyan (4-2) will host Providence Christian Nov. 6 after visiting Hebron Christian Oct. 30. The Wolves were idle last week.
Whitefield (4-2) will host Landmark Christian after being off last week. The WolfPack fell to Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 20-12 Oct. 23. Whitefield QB Myles Redding rushed for two touchdowns but had two turnovers. LB Caleb Lavallee led the Wolves’ defense with 13 tackles, including two for a loss.
In the Georgia Independent School Association’s eight-man football league, Holy Spirit (0-6) will host New Creation Christian. The Cougars visited Monsignor Donovan Oct. 30 after falling to Solid Rock 50-6 Oct. 23.
Results of the games Oct. 29 through 31 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
