121119_MNS_Wesleyan_Griffin_Caldwell

Wesleyan’s Griffin Caldwell carries ball during a home game against First Presbyterian Nov. 15.

 Special — Wesleyan Athletics (Brian L. Morgan)

Dec. 13:

GHSA Class A Private state championship game:

Eagle's Landing Christian 33, Wesleyan 13

Look for Marcel Pourtout's article on the game later this week.

