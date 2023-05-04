Westminster and Marist will attempt to repeat as girls’ track and field champions in their classifications, while a number of other Northside girls’ teams have championship aspirations as well at the Georgia High School Association state meet May 11 through 13.
Last year’s Class AAA champion Westminster will be among the teams in the AAAA girls’ competition, along with Pace Academy, Holy Innocents’ and Lovett, while Wesleyan competes in the AAA event at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
The 2022 AAAA champion Marist will go for another title in AAAAAA – joined by North Atlanta, Riverwood and St. Pius X -- and Atlanta International, Mount Vernon, Galloway and Whitefield Academy are competing in the Class A, Division I competition at Barron Stadium in Rome.
North Springs will be the lone local representative at the AAAAA meet at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
Marist will be joined by North Atlanta, Riverwood and St. Pius X at the AAAAAA meet, while Mount
Westminster is the overwhelming favorite among the Class AAAA girls as it aims for their second state girls’ championship in a row and fifth overall.
Junior Grace Smith won both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles and was runner-up in the 100-meter dash and long jump for Westminster in AAA last year and is expected to contend again in those events in AAAA this year, while senior teammate Palmer Walstad – the 1,600-meter run champion and 3,200 run runner-up in AAA in 2022 – is a top contender in the two distance events again in the Wildcats’ new classification.
Pace Academy junior Caroline Hood is contending for state titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 after sweeping the two events in the Class AA meet in 2022.
In Class AAAAAA, last year’s AAAA champion Marist and 2022 AAAAA runner-up Woodward Academy are among the top contenders for the team title.
Junior Kenyah Conner – last year’s 800-meter run champion in AAAAA – is among the top contenders for Woodward.
Marist junior Ruby Little – the 1,600-meter run champion and 3,200 runner-up in AAAA in 2022 – will contend in those events in AAAAAA.
North Springs is aiming for contention in Class AAAAA, with senior Lottie Chappell looking to win a second straight championship in the 1,600-meter run.
In Class A, Division I, Atlanta International and Mount Vernon both look to make a run at a top-four finish in the team standings.
Mount Vernon sophomore Kennedy Reynolds goes for a second consecutive state title in the 300 hurdles.
Wesleyan will try to repeat its success of a year ago – when it finished runner-up in Class A Private – in AAA.
