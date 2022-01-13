In only a few short years, Galloway has emerged as one of the top boys’ basketball teams in the state in Class A Private.
With a 10-4 record as of Jan. 14, the Scots rose to the No. 2 ranking in the state in A Private in last week's rankings.
Galloway has been tested early in the season against higher classification teams such as last year’s AAAAAA state runner-up Kell (a 62-54 loss in overtime Dec. 27) and last year’s AAA runner-up Sandy Creek (a 75-68 loss in three overtimes Dec. 31).
“It’s not quite what we wanted,” Galloway coach Andrew Tulowitzky said. “We lost a couple of close games. But considering how tough our schedule is – we’ve played a bunch of big (Class) 6A and 7A public schools, we’re happy with where we’re at.”
It's been a rapid climb for a Galloway boys basketball program that struggled through several losing seasons before breaking through with a 19-8 record and a first-round appearance in the state playoffs in 2019.
The Scots proceeded to take another leap forward with a 23-7 record, advancing to the second round of the state playoffs in 2020 before going 18-5 and notching another second-round state playoff finish last year.
For Tulowitzky, a strong senior class has helped Galloway advance up to the ranks of the top teams in Class A Private.
“Historically, we have not had a good basketball program,” Tulowitzky said. “This current senior class, their record is 70-24. A lot of our seniors had the opportunity to leave Galloway at the end of their middle school heading into ninth grade. But they decided to stay, They believed in the vision that we were offering them long term for our program to win and be competitive and they bought into that and decided to stay.
Leading the way for Galloway is 6-foot-3 senior guard/forward Anthony Arrington, who leads the team with 25.8 points per game and 12.3 rebounds per contest.
The Scots have also gotten significant contributions from 5-11 senior guard Quentin Alterman, who is averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 assists per game, as well as 5-9 senior guard Bradley Banner (10.1 ppg) and 5-11 junior guard Amir Arrington (7.4 ppg).
Galloway plays in Region 5A Private, along with local rivals Holy Innocents’, Mount Vernon, Atlanta International and Wesleyan as well as Providence Christian and Hebron Christian.
