After a state semifinal finish in Class A Private last year, the Galloway girls basketball team is gearing up for another run at a state championship as the 2021-22 regular season winds down.
With a 13-6 overall record and 2-1 mark in Region 5A Private as well as a No. 7 ranking in the state among the A Private girls as of Feb. 3, the Scots appear ready for another deep postseason run.
Galloway got battle tested in an early season non-region schedule that included wins over higher classification teams such as Marist (currently ranked fifth in Class AAAA) as well as AAAAAAAA teams Collins Hill and Newton.
Three of the Scots five losses (as of Feb. 1) have come against state ranked teams — Woodward Academy (top-ranked team in AAAAA and defending state champion), Greater Atlanta Christian (fourth in AAA) and Langston Hughes (sixth in AAAAAA).
“We’ve probably got the most challenging schedule we’ve ever had for girls basketball at Galloway and since I’ve been here – and this is my ninth year,” Galloway coach Kiesha Brown said. “We have a pretty challenging schedule from our success from last year. I wanted to see where we are this year.”
Things haven't gotten easier for Galloway as it began play in a formidable Region 5A Private that includes three other state ranked teams (top-ranked Holy Innocents, No. 4 and defending state champion Hebron Christian and fifth-ranked Wesleyan).
Three of last year's four state semifinalists in A Private came from 5A Private — Holy Innocents and Hebron Christian as well as Galloway.
“There’s a state championship coming out of this region every single year,” Brown said. “Either Wesleyan or Holy Innocents or Hebron – the way to the championship is through one of those teams.”
Sophomore point guard Tianna Thompson is averaging 19 points, five rebounds and five assists a game, while junior forward Kyla Cain averages 10 points and seven rebounds per contest to lead the way for Galloway.
Junior guard Allison Hoffman provides potent 3-point shooting for Galloway, while freshman center/forward Jasmine Baxter gives the Scots a strong inside presence.
