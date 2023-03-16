The Galloway girls' basketball team was only one game away from winning their first state championship in program history.
The Scots ultimately fell just short of their ultimate goal with a 76-74 overtime loss to Region 6A, Division I rival St. Francis in the Class A, Division I girls' basketball championship game in Macon March 11.
St. Francis defeated Galloway in both of their previous matchups — 71-63 in a regular-season game Jan. 13 and 71-55 in the 6A, Division I tournament finals Feb. 18.
It was the first state championship game appearance for Galloway (27-6), which advanced to the Class A Private girls' semifinals last year.
St. Francis jumped out to a 9-2 lead, but Galloway proceeded to outscore the Knights 23-9 to take a 26-18 at the end of the first quarter.
St. Francis outscored Galloway 17-10 in the second quarter to tie the game 35-all at halftime, but the Scots came back strong and outscored the Knights 23-12 in the third quarter to take a 58-47.
However, St. Francis mounted a comeback of its own as it outscored Galloway 19-8 in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 66-all and force the game into overtime, then hit four free throws in the final seconds of the extra period to seal the win.
"I’ll say that obviously, I’m competitive, first and foremost," Galloway coach Keisha Brown said. "Our whole idea was to be able to go for it and win it, to go for it and be everything you need to be to be able to win the game. We came up three points short. So it’s one of those times that you set out all week to prepare the way we’ve always prepared for everything in the tournament and do those things that we’ve prepared for. It was our spring break (the week leading up to the finals), so we had the opportunity to get some parents who used to be players and a couple of coaches from our school came in and helped us prepare, so we pretty much had a scout team. We just went out there and just competed (in practice). So by the time we got to that moment (the championship game) on Saturday, we were used to seeing (6-foot-4), (6-foot-5) bodies all over the place and we knew how to play around it."
Tianna Thompson scored 23 points and was 13-of-15 from the free throw line to lead the way for Galloway.
Thompson was one four Galloway players to score in double figures, with Kyla Cain adding 15 points, Taryn Thompson 14 points and Dee Stokes 12 points and eight rebounds for the Scots.
To make it to the Class A, Division I tournament title game, Galloway defeated Social Circle 72-27 in the first round Feb. 21, Darlington 64-35 in the second round Feb. 24, Pelham 69-41 in the quarterfinals Feb. 28 and Elbert County 70-57 in the semifinals March 3.
