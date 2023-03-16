Tianna Thompson Galloway

Tianna Thompson scored 23 points to lead the Galloway girls’ basketball team in its 76-74 overtime loss to St. Francis in the Class A, Division I girls’ basketball tournament championship game March 11 in Macon.

 Special Photo
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.