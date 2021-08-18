What a difference a year makes.
At this time in 2020, local high school coaches and players were unsure if there would be a football season after the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) decided to cancel all preseason scrimmages and postpone the start of the regular season by two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) similarly delayed the season’s start to a week after the GHSA’s kickoff.
In the GHSA, some metro Atlanta school districts took it a step further and delayed the regular season’s start by another two weeks or more, and some schools even cancelled the season because of the virus. Those decisions came after the GHSA had already cancelled spring practice and most large-scale summer workouts such as camps and 7-on-7 competitions but did allow other workouts where teams could be split into smaller groups.
Then, once the season started, countless schools had to cancel, postpone or even, in the playoffs, forfeit games if one or more players tested positive for the virus.
“Last year was so weird because you didn’t know,” Lovett head coach Mike Muschamp said. “All you could do is get out and practice every day and prepare the kids the best you could. The unknown was the enemy.”
But fast forward a year, with the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out, it’s back to normal for high school football. The GHSA season is expected to start Aug. 20, as planned, with the GISA starting a week later, also on time. The GHSA, in an email sent to all of its member schools June 6, a day after its sports medicine advisory committee met, announced it would “move forward without restrictions” on all summer workouts and the 2021-22 school year’s sports seasons.
That means schools can return to max capacity for its stadiums at games, including the playoffs, after fans were banned or limited at contests last year due to the pandemic. However, some school districts or schools may choose to set their own limits on capacity and require masks. The coaches interviewed by the Neighbor said their schools or school districts hadn’t yet announced what restrictions, if any, would have for fans at games, but expected there to be few.
As for the teams, local schools and school districts are taking some precautions on top of what the GHSA recommends, such as having players’ temperatures taken when they arrive on campus and requiring masks while they are indoors. Also, Atlanta Public Schools has offered voluntary COVID-19 testing for all of its students and staff.
Though the GHSA and individual school districts and schools will be monitoring COVID-19 cases and may make changes as needed, the season is expected to go as normal.
“We’re full go. We’re back to business as usual,” Pace head coach Chris Slade said.
Coaches said they’re sure the season can go on without any pandemic-related hitches.
“I think obviously where we’re at now and where we were last year, even with the knowledge of this virus and the level of which it was spread throughout the community, I’m very confident we can get through our full 10-game schedule and don’t foresee any kind of delay,” North Atlanta head coach Jamie Aull said.
Westminster assistant coach Joe Sturniolo, who handles media duties for head coach Gerry Romberg, said the difference between this year and last year is “night and day.”
“We were under significant restrictions last summer and fall, and there were times we didn’t even know if it would be practical or possible to continue,” he said. “This summer, we are expecting practices with no restrictions, keeping sanitizing procedures in place. We lost two games off our schedule last year, had to reschedule the others and had to deal with masks, distancing, increased number of buses, reduced or no crowds, etc.
“At this point, we believe we are past that for this year, especially if vaccination rates keep climbing. Of course, we are always aware that things could change on a moment’s notice. When we were first notified in March 2020 that sports were shutting down, our first belief was that it was for two weeks. We know how that turned out.”
However, some coaches took a cautiously optimistic attitude regarding this season.
“I don’t think we’re really out of the woods yet,” Riverwood head coach Robert Edwards said. “We do want to maintain the safety of the kids.”
Woodward head coach John Hunt added, “Obviously, I still think there will still be some uncertainty because (the virus) is still out there. But, for example, we’ve had summer camps all summer here at Woodward, and had little or no issues, which obviously gives us great confidence that we’re close to having a normal season in that regard.”
Regarding the vaccine, coaches said they’re leading by example by having themselves and their staffs get it. Though some coaches are encouraging players to get it, some are instead letting the players take the reins on that issue since health privacy laws are involved.
The coaches interviewed said having offseason workouts/camps in the spring and summer again has been a huge help for their programs, both to get players in shape but also to provide extra reps for the ones who need more experience.
“(Without them) we had a ton of injuries,” Hunt said. “We had maybe two shoulder (injuries) in (the prior) 10 years and had five in the first two games.”
The coaches said the other lessons learned from last season included learning to adapt/deal with adversity, learning to use technology (Zoom, Google Meets) to communicate with players and taking nothing for granted.
“I think it reinforced the value of perseverance and resilience, but most of all, it reinforced the value of the power of positive thinking,” Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said. “We never succumbed to fear or negativity. We continued to be true to our values and our core virtues and our faith.”
North Springs head coach Jeff Phillips added, “Realizing football can be taken away from you at any given time, it gives you more pride and a bigger sense of urgency. You need to know you’re doing things the right way because this could be my last year, this could be my last game, my last play.”
