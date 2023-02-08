Riverwood International Charter School celebrated five student-athletes who signed letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level Feb. 1.
Alexa Hoppenfeld – University of Georgia – Cross Country and Track
Alexa Hoppenfeld has committed to run Cross Country and Track for the University of Georgia. Hoppenfeld is a four-year, three-sport athlete, lettering in cross country, swim and track and field. Hoppenfeld was the 2022 6A State Champion in the 3200 and runner-up in the 1600. She served as team captain for both Cross Country and Track in her senior year.
Levi Linowes – Brown University – Football
Levi Linowes has committed to play football at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. During his senior season, he amassed 64 Receptions for 750 yards and 7 touchdowns. He served as Team Captain and received All-Region and All-State Honors.
Mark Miller – Oglethorpe University – Baseball
Mark Miller has committed to play baseball for Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven. Miller was recruited as a pitcher. He helped the Raiders clinch a playoff spot in his junior year and is back on the mound for Riverwood this baseball season.
Jada Wood – Toccoa Falls College – Basketball
Jada Wood has committed to play basketball at Toccoa Falls College in North Georgia. Wood currently averages 15 points per game and 11 rebounds and serves as Team Captain.
Zion Patillo – Duquesne University – Football
Zion Patillo has committed to play football at Duquesne University in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. During his senior season, Patillo amassed 3 sacks and 43 tackles for the Raiders and was named Defensive MVP. He received All-Region honors in both his Junior and Senior years.
