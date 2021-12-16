Riverwood International Charter School celebrated five student athletes who are committing to play their respective sports in college on National Signing Day.
Jaden Harris – University of Miami – Football
Jaden Harris has committed to play football at the University of Miami. Harris was recruited as a Cornerback by the ACC Hurricanes.
Harris helped lead the Raiders to a 9-2 record, securing the 2021 Region Championship, the school’s second in three years.
Harris finished the season with three interceptions and five touchdowns, and received Region 7-6A, First Team Defense honors. He was also honored with the Special Teams Player of the Year Award by Raider Football.
Harris wants to thank his school support system, including his teachers and counselors, who have helped him on this journey.
Jakobe Omalho – Culver Stockton – Football
Jakobe Omalho has committed to play football at Culver Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. Omalho was recruited as a Running Back and Linebacker by the Wildcats, who compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Omalho helped lead the Raiders to a 9-2 record, securing the 2021 Region Championship, the school’s second in three years.
Omalho has enjoyed the Audio, Video, Tech and Film (AVTF) Pathway at Riverwood and is completing the AVTF Pathway this year.
Avery Smith – University of Toledo – Football
Avery Smith has committed to play football at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. Smith was recruited to play Quarterback by the Rockets, who compete in the Mid-American Conference.
Smith helped lead the Raiders to a 9-2 record, securing the 2021 Region Championship, the school’s second in three years.
Smith amassed 6,175 career passing yards and 70 total touchdowns in his tenure at Riverwood. Both stats are Riverwood school records.
Smith was named Region 7-6A Player of the Year and was one of 13 finalists for the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s Mr. Georgia recognition. He also received the Most Valuable Player Award from Raider Football.
Smith chose Toledo because they believed in him as a player, and he appreciates their emphasis on player development. His favorite class at Riverwood is Math.
Hailey Lewis – Lacrosse – Southern Wesleyan University
Hailey Lewis has committed to play Lacrosse for Southern Wesleyan University in Central, South Carolina. Lewis was recruited as an Attack player for the Warriors, who compete in the Conference Carolinas.
Lewis served as Lacrosse Team Captain her junior year. She also played four years of Volleyball for Riverwood and competed with Cobb Atlanta Volleyball Club.
Lewis is an IB Diploma Candidate and will be enrolling in pre-veterinary studies at SWU. She is excited about their strong program and high success rate. She’s really looking forward to joining the university and athletics community at SWU.
Nina Ouellette – XC/Track – UGA
Nina Ouellette has committed to run Cross Country and Track for the University of Georgia. Ouellette will receive an academic and athletic scholarship to compete for the Bulldogs.
Oullette is a four-year, three-sport athlete, lettering in Cross Country, Swim, and Track and Field. She served as team captain for both Cross Country and Track in her Senior year.
Oullette’s Cross Country accolades include advancing to state competition all four years, and earning 7th place during her junior year in Division 6A, as well as First Team All-State Honors.
Oullette’s Track and Field credits include: 800m (2021) First Team All-State, 800m (2019) First Team All-State, and 1600m (2019) First Team All-State. She holds the Riverwood school record in the following events — 800m, 4x 800m Relay, Distance Medley Relay, and 4x1600m Relay. Oullette was also invited to run in the 2021 Track and Field Meet of Champions sponsored by USA Track and Field.
Oullette is an IB Diploma Candidate and Beta Club member. She was selected to participate in Riverwood’s first Desire to Lead Class, a sports leadership development program. Oullette is also a senior leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has served as a small group leader for elementary school students at Buckhead Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.