Pace Academy, Marist and Wesleyan won girls’ team titles, while North Atlanta and Westminster clinched boys’ crowns at the Georgia High School Association state cross country championships in Carrollton Nov. 5.
Pace won the Class AAAA girls’ team championship, the third state title in a row for the Knights who won the AA crown the previous two years.
With 34 points, Pace finished ahead of runner-up North Hall (50), with Northside rival Westminster (84) also earning a spot on the awards podium with a fourth-place finish. Lovett (109) placed fifth and Holy Innocents’ (214) sixth in the AAAA girls’ team standings.
Individual honors in the AAAA girls’ race went to Westminster senior Palmer Walstad, who won the title with a time of 19 minutes, 08.38 seconds. It was the second consecutive state crown for Walstad, who won in AAA last year.
Pace Academy junior and the 2021 AA champion Caroline Hood was runner-up to Walstad with a time of 19:36.29 and was among four Knights’ runners who finished in the top 10, along with sophomore Zahara Bernal (fourth, 20:07.12), freshman Harriet Blaha (fifth, 20:28.47) and sophomore Olivia Resnick (10th, 20:55.79).
Marist won the AAAAAA girls’ team championship — its 14th state title in 15 years and third in a row.
The War Eagles scored 67 points to edge out runner-up and archrival St. Pius X (81). North Atlanta finished ninth, Riverwood 13th and Woodward Academy 18th in the AAAAAA girls’ team standings.
St. Pius senior Hannah Schemmel won the AAAA individual title with a time of 19:12.92, finishing just ahead of runner-up Claire Shelton of Dunwoody (19:13.50).
Marist junior and last year’s AAAA champion Ruby Little (19:31.92) finished third, while Marist senior Kate Selover (19:58.08) was sixth, North Atlanta junior Catherine Townsend (20:03.79) was seventh and St. Pius senior Jessica Sheehan (20:08.20) was eighth.
Wesleyan won the AAA girls’ team championship to claim a third straight state title, having won the Class A Private crown the previous two years.
The Wolves placed three runners in the top 10, with sophomores Eva Murphy (20:55.57) and Ansley Voss (20:59.21) finishing fourth and fifth respectively and senior Ella Richards (21:14.10) eighth.
North Atlanta won the AAAAAA boys’ team championship — the first state boys’ cross country title in program history — after winning the AAAAAA girls’ crown a year ago.
With 98 points, North Atlanta finished ahead of runner-up Pope (106) with Marist (137) also making it on the awards podium with a fourth-place finish.
Marist sophomore Tommy Latham won the AAAAAA boys’ individual title with a time of 15:58.17 — the fastest winning time in all the classifications in the state meet. Two North Atlanta runners also finished in the top ten, with seniors Sumner Kirsch (16:42.90) and Truman Thompson (16:49.12) placing fifth and seventh respectively.
Westminster won the AAAA boys’ team championship — its sixth consecutive title after winning in AAA the previous five years.
Holy Innocents’ senior and last year’s A Private champion Joe Sapone finished runner-up with a time of 16:22.10 to champion Alex Arrambide of East Forsyth (16:03.82). Westminster juniors Esfan Daya (16:30.90) and Joseph Jacquot (16:37.26) were third and fourth respectively.
Whitefield Academy finished runner-up in the Class A, Division I boys’ race with 67 points — only six points behind champion Armuchee (61) — after winning the team title in Class A Private in 2021. Galloway finished 10th.
Whitefield senior Taylor Wade (16:36.48) finished a close second to champion Luke Churchwell of Bleckley County (16:35.98), with Mount Vernon freshman Haris Flynn (17:02.23) finishing fourth and Whitefield junior Andrew Rothwell (17:13.57) placing eighth.
Whitefield was fourth in the Class A, Division I girls’ race, with Mount Vernon sophomore Kennedy Reynolds (21:12.28) finishing ninth individually.
In the AAAAA girls’ race, North Springs senior Lottie Chappell (20:38.86) placed third.
