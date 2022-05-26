Five Northside girls' tennis teams won state championships in their classifications at the Georgia High School Association finals in Rome May 14.
North Atlanta won the Class AAAAAA championship – the first in the program’s history – while Westminster (AAA), Pace Academy (AA), Marist (AAAA) and Wesleyan (A Private) were also crowned state champions in their classes.
North Atlanta defeated Centennial 3-matches-to-0 to win the AAAAAA title and come away with a state crown for the first time. It is only the school’s third state team title in its history and second this season, with championships in girls’ cross country (in November) and girls’ basketball (2000) to its credit.
Players for the Warriors were Leeza Kurtz at No. 1 singles, Sydney Brantley at No. 2 singles, Alexandra Kazamias at No. 3 singles, Francie Coleman and Rebie Benedict at No. 1 doubles as well as Isabel Carter and Samantha Fleming at No. 2 doubles.
Westminster beat Oconee County 3-0 to repeat as AAA champions and complete an undefeated season. It is the fourth state title in five years and 22nd overall for the Wildcats.
"We are thrilled to end our undefeated season with a state championship," Westminster coach Liesel Good said. "We're losing a few seniors, but this team has so much depth, that we hope to make a three-peat next year."
Playing for Westminster was Ann Wright Guerry (No. 1 singles), Ashley Piedad (No. 2 singles), Shea Petit (No. 3 singles), Allie Gryboski and Cydney Day (No. 1 doubles) as well as Chiara Krishna-Reddy and Kelly Sanchez (No. 2 doubles).
Pace Academy scored a 3-0 victory over Northside rival Lovett in the AA finals to win its third consecutive state championship and fourth overall.
"This year, we had a lot of girls to replace," Pace Academy coach Matt Marsico said. "We lost six of our top nine girls from last year’s team, so we knew there would be a lot of turnover in our roster and people playing new positions. It really took us the whole year to kind of figure out who would play best where, plus girls were playing both singles and doubles throughout the season. It took us most of the season to figure out what would be the best lineup for us going into the playoffs. But the girls were super-willing to do whatever they needed to for the success of the team and play wherever to have the best chance of getting the three-peat."
Leading the way for the Knights were Caitlyn Pinsker (No. 1 singles), Caleigh Pinsker (No. 2 singles), Claire Jiang (No. 3 singles), Hannah Genser and Kate Jonas (No. 1 doubles) as well as Brooke Brumfield and Sarah Proctor (No. 2 doubles).
Marist defeated LaGrange 3-0 in the AAAA finals to win its third straight state title and 26th overall.
"As a coach, I often get asked what sets apart our Marist girls varsity tennis team from others," Marist coach Jose Gregory said. "In my opinion, it is the depth of our team. We have strong singles players and strong doubles teams. In a sport that tends to be so individualized, we play for each other and tackle any challenge that comes our way."
Playing for the War Eagles were Anya Nelson (No. 1 singles), Sabritt Dozier (No. 2 singles), Gabrielle Marshall (No. 3 singles), Lucy Kalbas and Isabella Ferrer (No. 1 doubles) as well as Claudia Denazi and Lauren Parker (No. 2 doubles).
Wesleyan beat George Walton 3-0 in the A Private finals to win its first state title since 2016 and fourth overall.
Players for the Wolves were Sophia Gibbs (No. 1 singles), Lauren Tucker (No. 2 singles), Livi Stolle (No. 3 singles), Tinsley Bertram and Katherine Scott (No. 1 doubles) as well as Caroline Scott and Olivia Noel (No. 2 doubles).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.