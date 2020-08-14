Five years after winning a Class AA crown, its only football state championship in school history, Pace is poised to repeat the feat this year after moving down from AAA in the Georgia High School Association’s reclassification.
The Knights went 6-5 last year, falling to Greater Atlanta Christian 35-14 in the first round of the AAA playoffs. That early postseason exit should motivate the team, which is returning 10 starters on offense and six on defense.
“I think we can run the table this year in AA. I think we have a really good chance of winning state, so I really want to play,” junior offensive tackle/defensive end Hunter Rocker said of the upcoming season and the uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. “Plus, it’s an important year, my junior year.”
Pace lost its entire starting secondary on defense, including defensive back Mbiti Williams, who also played wide receiver and signed with Navy, plus linebacker Sam Harris, so replacing those slots will be the main focus there.
The Knights will look for leadership from six senior returnees: wide receiver Jaden Thomas, running back/linebacker Justin Johnson, center Christine Bing, quarterback Evan Smith-Rooks, defensive end Jamal Jones and kicker Pearson Bates. Pace’s Rocker and two other juniors – running back Lawrence Jordan and defensive tackle Xavier Agostino – along with sophomores Jordan Sloan (athlete) and Quantaves Gaskins (wide receiver/defensive back) – are expected to step up as well.
The Knights will also be bolstered by the return of quarterback Miles Morris, who played at Carrollton High the past two seasons after attending Pace in middle school and is the top-rated junior signal caller in the nation. Junior wide receivers Jaye Williams (also a defensive back), who played as a freshman before taking a year off to focus on baseball, and Justin Bowick, a Harrison transfer, also are expected to contribute right away.
“Obviously the big thing is I think we’ll be pretty productive offensively with so many players and the addition of Morris to give the offense a boost, but you’re always an injury away from having a different ballclub,” head coach Chris Slade said. “But I feel pretty optimistic about the season with the weapons we have.
“Defensively, we’ll be pretty good. Our front seven is experienced, pretty big (and) has some guys of front that can change the game in matter of a play tor two. Our secondary will be the area without much experience. But I feel like those young guys can help us. You can hide a young secondary with a good front (seven). The kicking game will be strong with Pearson Bates at kicker.”
Slade said he’d love to see the Knights make another state title run, but that’s not the focus just yet.
“I think every year’s a different year, a different group, different kids. We have to start fresh,” he said. “It would be nice to advance far (in the playoffs, but) that’s not even in the conversation right now. We just want to get prepared for Holy Innocents’. They can (be) a big threat for us. We’ll be prepared for the playoffs if we’re good enough to make it. “
Pace will open the season against Holy Innocents’ Sept. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.