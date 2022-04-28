Marist will aim for a second consecutive Class AAAA girls’ state championship at the Georgia High School Association state track and field meet May 12 through 14.
The War Eagles will travel down to south Georgia to compete in the AAAA meet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany, while Westminster will take part in the AAA competition at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton. Pace and Lovett will be in the AA competition at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus and North Atlanta and Riverwood will compete in the AAAAAA meet in Carrollton. North Springs, St. Pius X and Woodward Academy will be in the AAAAA competition in Columbus and Holy Innocents', Wesleyan, Mount Vernon and Galloway will take part in the A Private competition at McEachern High School’s Walter Cantrell Stadium in Powder Springs.
Marist is expected to be led in the AAAA girls’ competition by senior Johna Grisik, the defending state champion in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs, and sophomore Ruby Little, last year’s AAAA champion in the 3,200-meter run.
The War Eagles will also try to repeat as AAAA state champions in the 4x800-meter relay.
Westminster is expected to once again be among the top contenders in the AAA girls’ competition after finishing runner-up last year.
The Wildcats are led by defending state champions Palmer Walstad (junior, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs), Grace Smith (sophomore, 300-meter hurdles) and Kelsey Chambers (junior, triple jump) and will try to repeat as champion in the 4x800-meter relay.
Pace Academy is another strong Northside state title contender as it aims for the AA girls’ title after placing second in 2021, with senior Laura Arenth going for a repeat of the state titles she won in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs for the Knights.
In Class A Private, last year’s runner-up Wesleyan is expected to contend for the state title. Atlanta International senior Cara Joyce will aim to retain the state titles she won in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs, while Wesleyan senior Imani Washington goes for a repeat of her shot put crown that she won a year ago.
In AAAAA, defending champion Woodward Academy and last year’s runner-up St. Pius X are expected to contend again for the state team title, with North Springs junior Layla Keadle trying to repeat as pole vault champion.
In AAAAAA, Riverwood senior Nina Ouellette will try to defend her state championship in the 800-meter run.
