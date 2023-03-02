Pace Academy and Atlanta International have begun their quests to repeat as state champions as the 2023 boys’ soccer season is underway.
Having won state championships in Class AA the last two seasons — including a 1-0 victory over Northside rival Lovett in last year’s championship game — Pace is aiming for a third consecutive title in a new classification as it moves up to AAAA this season.
All records and state rankings listed are as of March 2.
The Knights (1-2-2) have maintained their place among the state’s best in their new classification with a No. 8 ranking in the ScoreAtlanta Class AAAA poll as of March 2.
Atlanta International is going for a second consecutive title in Class A, Division I after winning the crown in Class A Private in 2022.
The Eagles (6-1-1) have maintained their lofty perch in the state with a No. 2 ranking by ScoreAtlanta and No. 3 by Scorebord in Class A, Division I.
Last year’s AA runner-up Lovett (6-3) have joined Pace Academy in AAAA this year, but the Lions are currently unranked.
St. Pius was another local state finalist last year, finishing runner up in AAAAA.
The Golden Lions (3-2-2) have moved up to AAAAAA this year, but are currently not ranked in the state.
Westminster is aiming for a state championship in AAAA after moving up from AAA, where it advanced to the state semifinals in 2022.
The Wildcats (8-1) have emerged as a state contender in their new classification with No. 2 rankings in both the ScoreAtlanta and Scorebord AAAA polls.
Woodward Academy was a semifinalist in AAAAA last year and will try to make another serious run for a state championship in AAAAAA in ’23, but the War Eagles (1-4-1) have struggled so far in the new season.
Riverwood has high hopes for state contention again after advancing to the second round of the AAAAAA playoffs last year.
The Raiders (7-1) are off to a strong start this season, with a No. 4 ranking by Scorebord and No. 7 by ScoreAtlanta in AAAAAA.
Whitefield Academy (6-1-1) is showing signs of being a contender in Class A, Division I with the No. 1 ranking by ScoreAtlanta and No. 4 by Scorebord.
Mount Vernon (2-3) is also ranked in Class A, Division I, with a No. 6 ranking by Scorebord and No. 8 by ScoreAtlanta.
Wesleyan (5-4) has moved up two classifications to AAA after advancing to the second round in Class A Private last year. The Wolves are ranked ninth in AAA by Scorebord.
North Atlanta (2-2-2) advanced to the second round in AAAAAA last year, but are currently unranked – as is Marist (2-2-2), which moves up to AAAAAA from AAAA, where the War Eagles advanced to the second round a year ago.
