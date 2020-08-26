Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first week of local high school football’s regular season is as much about what games aren’t on the calendar as it is about what contests will be played.
Lovett vs. Westminster, one of the area’s biggest high school football games of the year, was scheduled for Sept. 4. But it likely won’t be played in 2020 because Westminster had to cancel two weeks of practices while some players were quarantined after their relatives tested positive for the virus. The Wildcats have practiced in helmets only since Aug. 24 and start working out in full pads Aug. 31.
In mid-August, Fulton County Schools announced it would postpone the regular season by two weeks to the week of Sept. 14 (and delay all other fall sports’ games until then) after 22 athletes and six coaches in all sports contracted COVID-19. That means another local rivalry game, Riverwood vs. North Springs, which was set for Sept. 4, was pushed back to Sept. 18.
That two-week delay came on top of the Georgia High School Association announcing in July it would postpone the start of football season for all member schools by two weeks due to the pandemic.
Westminster assistant coach Joe Sturniolo, speaking on behalf of head coach Gerry Romberg, said he’s saddened the Lovett game, billed as the Battle of Buckhead, was postponed indefinitely.
“It is a big rivalry game and we’ve been playing it consistently since the mid-90s,” Sturniolo said of the game. “It’s a disappointment. In terms of community involvement, it’s the biggest game of the year. The fact that we’re not in their region anymore, it doesn’t matter as much, but it does matter to a lot of people. They’re our friends. We love playing those guys. You love going up against guys you know.”
As of Aug. 26, he said, the two teams don’t have a mutual open date where they can reschedule the game. But if more schools cancel the football season or postpone it until the spring, as some schools in other metro Atlanta counties have, it could be added back to the calendar.
This year’s Lovett-Westminster game was to be the 33rd in the series. Westminster, which won 31-21 last year, leads the series 20-12.
The Wildcats have reshuffled their schedule and will kick off at Pace Sept. 25. With Westminster no longer on its schedule, Lovett likely will kick off its season Sept. 11 at Greater Atlanta Christian.
A voicemail message left with Lions head coach Mike Muschamp seeking comment was not immediately returned.
With the Lovett-Westminster game postponed, two other games involving local schools take center stage for the weekend of Sept. 4: Whitefield will visit Mount Vernon and Pace will host Holy Innocents’.
In 7A and 6A action, Campbell will visit Lambert and North Atlanta will travel to Wheeler, respectively. In 5A and A games, St. Pius X will visit Flowery Branch and Wesleyan will visit Mount Pisgah Christian, respectively.
In 5A action, Woodward was supposed to kick off its season at Newton Sept. 4, but that game was cancelled after the Newton County school district decided to suspend fall sports indefinitely. The War Eagles’ Sept. 11 contest at Hapeville Charter also was cancelled since Hapeville is a Fulton school. So Woodward won’t start its season until Sept. 18, when it hosts Marist.
Speaking of Marist, the War Eagles are off this week but will face defending state 3A champ Blessed Trinity at home Sept. 11.
Holy Spirit Prep will kick off its season in the GISA’s eight-man league at Horizon Christian Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.