For the second time in less than a decade, the city of Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship.
The game is slated for Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
"This is a big win for everyone involved and we are excited for the Atlanta community," president of the Atlanta Sports Council Dan Corso said. "As soon as we wrapped up the successful hosting of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, we were ready and eager to throw our name back into the hat. Atlanta is accustomed to hosting major sporting events, but this event is one that fits our community really well. We are grateful to the College Football Playoff for allowing us this opportunity for a second time and look forward to officially beginning the planning process with multiple partners in the community.”
The Atlanta Sports Council spearheaded the bid alongside its partners in the community including the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, City of Atlanta, Georgia World Congress Center Authority, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the State of Georgia.
"We are excited to return the College Football Playoff National Championship to Atlanta," College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock said. "When the playoff was created, the goal was to move the national championship game to 10 different communities in the first 10 years of the playoff. After visiting 10 different communities during our first 10 years of existence, we accomplished our goal of sharing this celebration of college football with the entire country."
The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games — the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game. This season’s Playoff Semifinals will take place Dec. 31, 2022, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Los Angeles region will host the College Football Playoff National Championship Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium.
"Bringing the game back to Atlanta was a simple decision when we looked at everything," Hancock said. "One of our greatest title games took place in Atlanta in 2018, and the city could not have been a better host. A state-of-the-art stadium, a walkable downtown with venues to host all the activities surrounding national championship weekend and great people made Atlanta an obvious choice to be the first city to host a second title game."
The Atlanta Sports Council and the College Football Playoff made the announcement in conjunction with the offices of Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens — both of whom were in attendance.
"The best of Atlanta will be showcased during the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and Atlanta’s unmatched culture, hospitality, and infrastructure will be on full display as we welcome visitors from all over the nation," Dickens said.
"We are excited that the State of Georgia and Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been selected to host the College Football Playoff National Championship for the second time in the past ten years," Kemp said. "As the premier event of the college football season, and through the collaboration of the State, City of Atlanta, and our business community, we look forward to hosting more than 100,000 guests who will enjoy Georgia’s southern hospitality and a first-class experience."
Atlanta will also be hosting the the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Semifinal, SEC Championship and in 2026, the FIFA World Cup matches.
