Westminster, Lovett and Marist will try to win state championships again in new classifications as the 2023 girls’ soccer season moves forward.
All records and state rankings are as of March 2.
After winning championships in Class AAA the previous seven years in a row, Westminster will try to make it state title No. 8 in AAAA in 2023.
The Wildcats (6-1) appear well positioned for another state crown in their new classification with the top ranking in the ScoreAtlanta poll and No. 2 position according to Scorebord in AAAA.
Lovett has won the state championship in Class AA the last two years in a row, defeating Northside rival Pace Academy 1-0 in the title contest last season.
This year, the Lions (4-4) are going for a third straight state title in AAAA, but are currently unranked.
Marist won the AAAA state championship last year, but faces the daunting task of repeating that accomplishment as it moves up two classifications to AAAAAA in 2023.
So far, it appears the War Eagles have adjusted well to its new classification with a No. 2 ranking by Scorebord and No. 3 by ScoreAtlanta in AAAAAA.
Meanwhile, last year’s AA runner-up Pace Academy (2-1-3) has joined its state final opponent Lovett in AAAA, but the Knights are currently unranked.
Holy Innocents’ has taken the biggest leap of all in classification as it moves up from Class A — where it finished runner-up in Class A Private last year — to AAAA in ’23.
The Golden Bears (6-1-1) are thriving so far in their new, higher classification with the No. 1 ranking by Scorebord and No. 3 ranking by ScoreAtlanta in AAAA.
St. Pius X advanced to the quarterfinals in AAAAA in 2022 and will try for a another strong postseason run in AAAAAA in ’23.
The Golden Lions (6-2) have already established themselves among the top teams in AAAAAA with No. 5 rankings in both the ScoreAtlanta and Scorebord polls.
Wesleyan was a quarterfinalist in Class A Private a year ago and will try to contend for state honors again in AAA.
The Wolves (3-4-3) are ranked seventh by Scorebord and eighth by ScoreAtlanta in AAA.
Whitefield Academy (5-2), a second-round state playoff team in Class A Private last year, is ranked third by both ScoreAtlanta and Scorebord, while Mount Vernon (3-1) is fifth in the ScoreAtlanta poll and seventh in the Scorebord rankings in Class A, Division I.
