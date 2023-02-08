Bobby Jones Golf Course will be hosting the World Long Drive Championship, taking place later this year from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22.
WLD is celebrating its return to television and the GOLF Channel in 2023 in conjunction with the recent acquisition of World Long Drive by GF Sports and Entertainment.
Bobby Jones Golf Course was chosen as the WLD Championship host site because of its revolutionary course design and clubhouse overlooking the course, as well as its location in the heart of Atlanta with skyline views of the city. The public golf facility, owned by the state of Georgia, will provide a unique venue compared to past sites.
"We’re excited to showcase our course and facility on such a large scale and are looking forward to being a part of the return of World Long Drive," General Manager of Bobby Jones Golf Course Josh Deal said. "We love that anyone has the ability to compete and make it to the WLD championship, and it’s that inclusive approach – in line with our foundation’s core mission – that makes us even more thrilled to be the home of the championship this year."
The World Long Drive Championship is the largest annual domestic professional golf event not associated with the PGA of America, the PGA Tour, or the LPGA. It was first held in 1974, and since 2000 consisted of Open, Women’s, Seniors (over-45s), and Amateur events.
The 2023 WLD season kicks off in March and will be comprised of 12 events domestically and more than 30 events internationally, with the chance for competitors to win more than $1.1 million in cash prizes. Competitors will have the opportunity to qualify for the World Long Drive Championship in Atlanta at eight qualifying North American events, equating to 128 total qualifying spots.
"We are committed to growing the sport of Long Drive and making it a competition where athletes world-wide can make a living with this impressive skill set," President of GF Sports & Entertainment Shawn Tilger said. "With the acquisition of World Long Drive and the PLDA we look forward to expanding the tour, making it larger than it’s ever been, not only domestically but internationally. To be able to showcase World Long Drive in a five-year deal with GOLF Channel and the commitment of 50 hours of national television programming we know the fandom for the sport is just going to continue to grow."
The World Long Drive tour tees off March 10-12, in Mesquite, Nevada, culminating with the Championship October 18-22, at Bobby Jones Golf Course.
"World Long Drive is exciting, challenging and fun," professional golfer and 2022 PLDA Championship runner-up Bryson DeChambeau said. "I started long drive to increase my swing speed and then I got addicted to hitting it farther and farther. I’m looking forward to qualifying for Atlanta and competing on a National stage in 2023."
Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation has strived to transform Bobby Jones Golf Course into a facility that is committed to making a difference through golf. The revolutionary reversible golf course and state-of-the-art facilities are designed to grow the game of golf with a specific focus on juniors and adaptive golfers.
For more on qualifying for the World Long Drive Championship, memberships and the World Long Drive Tour, visit https://worldlongdrive.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.