The winter sports season has started and includes the prep basketball campaigns for local programs.
The Lovett boys’ team tipped off its season with a 58-51 road win against Redan in Region 5AAA action Nov. 19. Ryan Mutombo scored a team-high 27 points with five blocks and teammate Zach Minetola posted 17 points in the victory. Other early season highlights for the Lions include Minetola’s 17 points in a 65-60 win over Pinecrest in the home opener Nov. 21 and Mutombo’s season-high 43 points in a 79-74 home defeat to Towers Nov. 22. Lovett picked up a 64-46 region win at Stone Mountain Dec. 3. Next up for the Lions is a region match at Redan Dec. 13.
The Holy Innocents’ girls team picked up a 62-25 win at Pace Dec. 3, led by a team-high 19 points and four steals from Jada Farrell. Naja Reeves posted 10 points, Olivia Hutcherson grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds with eight points and Rachel Suttle had eight points with seven rebounds. After hosting Buford Dec. 10, the Golden Bears will visit Forest Park Dec. 21.
Mount Vernon saw its teams earn wins over Fellowship Christian Nov. 19. The girls’ squad picked up a 46-38 victory over the Paladins, led by a team-high 29 points from Katieanne Peterson. The boys’ squad triumphed 80-72, powered by a team-high 21 points from Chase Clemmons. Three other Mustangs posted double figures in scoring: Jordan Wicker (18), Alex Morge (14) and Robbie Long (10).
After both teams visit Atlanta International Dec. 10, the Mustangs's boys will host Box Elder (Utah) Dec. 13 and the girls will host Mount Pisgah the followin day.
Wesleyan’s girls' team won at Atlanta Internatioanl 60-21 Dec. 3 led by Alyssa Phillip, who posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds along with five steals. Paige Lyons had 11 points as well in the victory. The Wolves’ boys' team completed the doubleheader sweep against the Eagles later that night with a 61-34 win. Jalen Fulwood (13 points) and Thomas Chipman (12 points) led the charge for Wesleyan. Next up for the Wolves is a home contest against Drew Charter Dec. 10 and a road game against Buford Dec. 13.
Galloway’s girls' team earned a 64-45 road win against Commerce Dec. 3. Jayla Brown has averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds a contest for the Scots, while teammate Jada Ryce has posted 14 points and five assists a game. Allison Hoffmann has also contributed well for Galloway with 14 points per contest. Galloway hosts Prince Avenue Christian Dec. 10 and Elite Scholars Dec. 13.
In other athletic news, the Atlanta Track Club announced its Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team Dec. 3 honoring 42 runners with first-, second- and third-team designations. Hannah Miniutti of Blessed Trinity and Sully Shelton of Harrison were named Runners of the Year.
St. Pius X runners in senior Morgan Vaden and junior Mary Brady were on the first team and junior Catherine Breault was on the second team after leading the Golden Lions to the Class 4A title. The Westminster girls’ team took home the Class 3A title, led by sophomore Mira Srinivasa, who also won the state individual title and was on the All-Metro second team
Atlanta International had two runners named to the All-Metro third team in senior Reagan Mahoney and sophomore Cara Joyce after both placed in the top five individually in the girls’ Class A Private state competition. Seniors Kathleen Schellman (second team) and Emily Little (third team) of Marist are on the All-Metro squad after leading the War Eagles to a third-place finish in the Class 4A team standings.
Riverwood junior runner Elle Mezzio placed third individually in the Class 5A girls’ competition for the Raiders and earned All-Metro third-team honors.
The Westminster boys’ squad also won the Class 4A team competition, which included senior Zachary Rowe, who placed fifth individually and named to the All-Metro second team. Lovett senior Jackson Borden was fourth in the same race and was on the All-Metro third team. Whitefield senior Devin Wade was on the All-Metro first team, and senior George Adams of Pace was on the third team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.