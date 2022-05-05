The Atlanta International School Eagles boys soccer team took home the gold after defeating Athens Academy in the Georgia High School Association Single-A Private Boys Soccer State Championship.
The Eagles finished with an undefeated season after beating Athena Academy 5-3 on May 3. The team was led by the their season-leading goal scorer Mateo Bargagna who notched two goals in the final, which was played at McEachern High School.
In a fast-paced final, the Eagles held the lead and control for much of the game, including goals scored by Leo Zaller, Evan Theriot, and Senior Captain Josh Grand.
“Last night’s game was a great test and Athens Academy really made us work for the title," Head Boys Soccer Coach Jonn Warde said. "I think our focus and commitment to #JobNotFinished” really pushed us through to the end. For the team now, we can say #JobFinished! I’m just so proud of these boys and the rest of the coaching and athletics staff. Collectively we worked tirelessly and it all paid off.”
“On behalf of the AIS Athletic community, I want to congratulate Athens Academy on making it to the state title game and a great season," Atlanta International School Director of Athletics Reilly Campbell said. "Also, my thanks and gratitude to Coach Warde, Coach Lapish, Coach Dawson, Coach Padula, and Athletic Trainer David Schrader for getting the boys ready to compete last night and throughout this season. This 2022 Varsity Boys Soccer team will go down in AIS and State history as one of the best to ever take the field - and this GHSA State Title cements that legacy."
“What these 14 Seniors and their play on the field showed is that any AIS Athletic team can compete for championships," Campbell said. "So again, congratulations to the team, the coaches, the entire athletic staff, the fans who supported our teams all year long, and all of our AIS Community! We are all state champions!”
