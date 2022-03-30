The Atlanta International boys' soccer fell just short of a state championship last year, losing to Wesleyan 3-2 in the Class A Private finals.
The Eagles are making a strong run for another chance at that elusive state title so far in the 2022 season with an 12-0-2 record and 4-0 mark in Area 5A Private as of March 30.
Atlanta International has certainly been battle tested against some of the best teams in the state.
The Eagles have defeated Campbell, the second-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA, 7-3 March 21, as well as local rivals Riverwood (No. 5 in AAAAAA) 4-2 Feb. 15 and Marist (ranked eighth in AAAA) 2-0 Feb. 4. AIS also tied Dalton, ranked second in AAAAAA, 3-3 Jan. 28.
Atlanta International has established itself as one of the top boys' soccer teams in the state over the last decade, with five state final appearances (2012, '14, '15, '18, '21) and a state championship in 2015.
Leading the way for the Eagles is a strong group of senior standouts that includes Mateo Bargagna (18 goals, 6 assists), Noah Kristensen (14 goals, 2 assists), Josh Grand (6 goals, 14 assists) and goalkeeper Kyle Palsson (36 saves, 7 shutouts, 0.898 goals against average).
Seniors Evan Theriot and Gaspard Seuge are among the other key players for AIS, along with junior Leo Zaller.
Atlanta International sat atop the 5A Private standings with its 4-0 region record as of March 30, with Providence Christian (4-1), and Mount Vernon (3-1) right behind the Eagles.
AIS finishes the regular season at home against Galloway April 7 before beginning another quest for a state championship in the Class A Private playoffs, which begin April 13.
