As the 2020 high school football season approaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local players and coaches said they’re hopeful the fall tradition lives on.
“The players are excited to be back together and are really looking forward to the season. Everyone understands the current reality and is rolling with it,” Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said, referring to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA)’s decision to allow football teams to begin workouts in June.
That move came after the GHSA cancelled spring football practice in April, a few weeks after schools across the state closed and shifted classes to an online format due to the outbreak. This summer, some annual events like seven-on-seven camps, also were nixed.
In his latest weekly update message posted to the Georgia High School Association’s website Aug. 12, Executive Director Robin Hines said the organization plans to move forward with having football season start Sept. 4, two weeks after it was originally going to kick off. He said the schedule could change based on COVID-19 data.”
The Georgia Independent School Association similarly delayed the season’s start to Sept. 11 for all football teams.
But even Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Georgia Department of Health’s commissioner, recently said she was concerned about football and other sports/activities after the GHSA reported over 600 players statewide had tested positive for the virus. Schools where players have tested positive have postponed practices for days or weeks as a result.
In response, on Aug. 6 Hines announced the cancellation of all football preseason scrimmages, delaying competition cheerleading’s season start to November and pushed the one-act play season to the spring semester due to health concerns associated with students being in close proximity in those sports/activities.
Local coaches who replied to a Neighbor questionnaire about how their teams are dealing with the pandemic said they’re confident football season will go on as planned. They each said their schools are taking all CDC- and government-recommended precautions for health and safety and even going above and beyond those.
When asked how many players and/or coaches have tested positive for the virus since practice started in June, the coaches’ responses included “five or six” (Marist), “very few” (Wesleyan) and “none” (North Atlanta, Holy Spirit and Lovett). Some coaches said their teams have made even more adjustments to their precautions since practice started.
All agree the players and coaches were ready to return to the gridiron.
“Our guys at NA couldn’t wait to get back involved in the workouts,” North Atlanta head coach Jamie Aull said. “They missed just being around each other. I think it is extremely important for these kids to have a fall sports season, not just football, but all sports. It gives them something to look forward to, and gives them the social interaction that adolescents crave.”
Said Pridgen, “It is a real mental and emotional boost for the kids to be back together.”
The players interviewed, mostly seniors, said they’ve been looking forward to this season for years.
“Ever since I was a freshman in high school, I’ve always dreamed about how I could make my senior season my best and (most) perfect season,” Mount Vernon senior Andrew Douglas said. “I always want to be better, especially for my brothers before me. I just want to prove myself. So if I don’t have this senior season, it definitely will hurt, but at least I’ll know that I can continue my football career in college.”
Westminster senior Lowell Jones added, “It’s a season I’ve been looking forward to for 17 years now. It’s the biggest season of my career yet. I know a lot of people love football; so do I. It’s the best time of the year for me, and it would be terrible if it were cancelled. But I would understand if it did.”
Said Riverwood senior Jonathan Brown, “To be honest, I need this season, ’cause, like, football is what I’ve had since (I was) 8, and I’ve just got a love for the game. I need it for my sanity.”
Other players and coaches concurred that playing football is just as important for one’s mental health as it is for their physical well-being.
“I really want to play,” Lovett senior Collin Goldberg said. “It’s pretty much all I want. During the whole quarantine, all I did was work out (for) football, and … I’m kind of depending on this season. I feel like I’m ready for this season. … With everything going on, I know it may not be the safest choice physically, but I kind of need it, like, mentally. I really want this season to happen, especially with our schedule. I want to play those teams.”
Said Lovett head coach Mike Muschamp, “I think they need to have some kind of normalcy put back into their lives. This has been so frustrating because they haven't had an athletic release since March. It is hard to put so much time, effort, passion, love into something only to have it taken away. Being able to get back out and prepare and then play is huge.”
Some players were succinct or pragmatic in expressing how badly they want to play.
“100% don’t care. I wanna play,” North Atlanta senior Ned Coleman said.
North Springs senior R.J. Smith added, “I wanna play, hopefully. I want to at least get, like, two games, enough to make a highlight film. At least give me two games. I want to play the whole season, but if not, at least two games.”
Perhaps Marist head coach Alan Chadwick, the dean of the state’s football coaches in terms of experience, said it best.
“It is good to see all the professional sports starting up, and we hope that their success will be a positive for high school sports as well,” he said. “America needs sports more than ever right now and kids need to be outside playing and competing. ...
“Getting back to some sense of normalcy is very important in our country today. Football is a huge component of the American culture and drives and supports communities across the nation. Young people today need outlets and there is not a better one than football!!!”
