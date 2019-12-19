The Galloway boys’ basketball team has started its 2019-20 campaign 11-1 and currently has a seven-game winning streak.
The Scots have been led by the efforts of sophomore Anthony Arrington Jr., who tops the team in scoring at 22.2 points per game, rebounds (9.2) and steals (3).
“Anthony is an extremely hard worker and that has reflected well on his teammates,” Galloway coach Andrew Tulowitzky said. “He fills up the stat sheet and does more than just scoring. He defends well, rebounds well and is a great teammate. Anthony competes at a high level every game regardless of the opponent we are playing against. He is a quiet and humble kid who lets his game speaks for itself. I am really proud of ‘Ant’ and know this is just the beginning for him. He will continue to work at a high level on the court and in the classroom”
Arrington’s top performance to date was Galloway’s 55-49 home win over Drew Charter Dec. 17 with a team-high 29 points and eight rebounds.
“We have good chemistry, share the ball well and take good shots,” Arrington said. “I’ve stayed after practice to take extra shots and (am) working hard to perfect my craft. Against Drew I was facing my former school, so there was extra energy to play well and (I) was ready.”
Arrington began playing basketball when he was 5 and started attending Galloway in the ninth grade. He played on the varsity team upon arrival.
"I love the game,” he said. “This year I’ve taken better shots with the development of my game and also shared the ball more. I’ve grown overall and that’s made my game better. We’re progressing through the year with a smaller-sized roster, so we’ll have to play harder at our pace.”
The son of Donzaleigh and Anthony Arrington Sr. also plays for the Stackhouse Elite AAU team based in Atlanta and lists NBA rookie Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies as his favorite player. He’s also a pitcher and third baseman for the Scots’ baseball team.
Off the field, Arrington plays the trumpet and French horn for the school band and volunteers at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta. Academically, Arrington currently has letter grades of A’s and notes math as his favorite class subject while also taking English, world history and chemistry during the fall semester.
The Scots qualified for the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class A Private state playoffs last season and look poised to make a return trip.
“I think we can make the playoffs and advance several rounds,” Arrington said. “We’ve playing well together under pressure with great teamwork and sharing the ball.”
Galloway returns to action against Athens Academy at Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven Dec. 30.
