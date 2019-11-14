The midpoint of November has brought about the start of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state football playoffs. Some programs are looking to continue their traditional success in the postseason, while others are seeking to establish a new precedent of advancement in the playoffs.
A record 12 local teams qualified for the postseason. The first round of the playoffs took place Nov. 15, and results were not available at the Neighbor's deadline.
North Atlanta secured the third seed from Region 7AAAAAA with a 42-35 home win over Chattahoochee Nov. 8. T.K. Mack rushed for a game-high 229 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors, pushing his season total to 2,001 yards. Sterling Fleury posted a team-high nine tackles for North Atlanta on defense. North Atlanta is in the postseason for the first time since 1996.
“It’s a great accomplishment for the team and the senior class,” Warriors coach Sean O’Sullivan said. “I’m happy for the community and the school. We were up 21 with three minutes left against Chattahoochee but have told the kids a game is never over until the clock is at 0. We stopped them on fourth down. We enjoy making things interesting and got the win. Our student section was awesome.”
The Warriors opened the Class 6A playoffs at South Paulding.
"We’re going to have to execute on all phases of the game,” O’Sullivan said. “They’re well coached and the playoffs are all about who can come out and play a perfect game.”
Riverwood completed an undefeated regular season with a 27-0 win at Jackson (Atlanta) Nov. 8 in Region 6AAAAA play. Elijah Kirby rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown and teammate Avery Smith posted three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, for the Raiders. Tyler Rowe had two touchdown receptions and Tyson Young posted a team-high 13 tackles on defense for Riverwood.
The Raiders, who began playing varsity football in 1971, have earned their first region title in program history. Riverwood’s 10 wins this season are also a program record. The Raiders are in the Class 5A playoffs for the second consecutive season and opened at home against Loganville.
The Class 3A playoff bracket included three local programs very familiar with the postseason. Westminster entered the playoffs as the second seed from Region 5AAA after winning at Lovett 31-21 in its regular season finale Nov. 8. The scoring started on quarterback Will Hallmark’s one-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.The Westminster standout finished the night with 196 total yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing.
Lovett quickly responded and tied the score 7-7 on its next possession on Blaine McAllister’s eight-yard touchdown pass to Collin Goldberg. McAllister threw for a game-high 224 yards and two touchdowns in addition to rushing for a team-high 54 yards and a TD. Goldberg caught 12 passes for a game-high 138 yards. Westminster took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter on Hallmark’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Jennings McGill.
The lone score in the second quarter was McAllister’s one-yard TD run to tie the game at 14-14 heading into halftime.
Westminster took control of the contest with the next three scores in the second half on Robert Clarke’s three-yard run, Charlie Wickliffe’s 20-yard interception return for a touchdown and Alex Bacchetta’s 28-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, giving the Wildcats a 31-14 lead. Clarke rushed for a team-high 106 yards. Charlie Hoke’s 20-yard touchdown catch from McAllister late in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough for the Lovett comeback.
Westminster has been in the playoffs every season since 2007 and opened postseason play at home against Dawson County. Lovett’s postseason appearance streak dates back to 2002 and it has only missed the playoffs once since 1998. The Lions, who are the third seed from Region 5AAAA visited North Hall to open playoff action.
Pace secured the fourth seed from the region with a 41-14 win at Towers Nov. 1, led by a team-high 159 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Justin Johnson. Quantaves Gaskins and Sam Harris each had a rushing TD, while Evan Smith-Rooks threw a touchdown pass to Jack Jacoby for Pace’s offense. The Knights are in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year and visited Greater Atlanta Christian in the first round.
The Class 4A playoffs also includes three local teams. Woodward stayed undefeated through its first 10 games with a 40-7 win at Luella Nov. 8 in Region 4AAAA play. Mike Wright threw for 239 yards and had four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, in the victory. Ambe Caldwell caught two TD passes on offense and Errington Truesdell had a team-high eight tackles and a fumble recovery on defense. The War Eagles have won a region title for the fifth time in six years and have been in the state playoffs every season since 2008. Woodward hosted Upson-Lee in the first round.
Marist will be the second seed from Region 7AAAA. The War Eagles dropped their first contest of the season at home against Blessed Trinity 33-30 in triple overtime Nov. 1. Connor Cigelske had 229 total yards and two rushing touchdowns in the loss. Marist has been in the state playoffs every year since 1983 and hosts Cedartown in the first round.
St. Pius X is also postseason-bound after its 42-21 win at Stephens County Nov. 1 to secure the third seed from Region 8AAAA. Jack Graham rushed for a team-high 102 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. The Golden Lions finished the night with 370 rushing yards as a team. Cameron DeBose had a team-high five tackles and an interception for St. Pius X. The Golden Lions have been in the playoffs every year since 2006 and visit Heritage (Catoosa) to open their 2019 postseason.
The Class A Private playoffs feature four local teams. Holy Innocents’ will be second overall seed after defeating Our Lady of Mercy (OLM) 55-0 at home Nov. 8 to win the Region 5A title and stay undefeated. The Golden Bears’ defense held the Bobcats to 93 total yards and five first downs. The Holy Innocents’ offense started strong, scoring five touchdowns on 12 plays in the first half. Jack Felton had three touchdowns, one rushing, one receiving and one on a fumble return, in the victory.
Holy Innocents’ won all 10 regular-season games this season, which is a program record and its first region title since 2009. The Golden Bears are in the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
“Over the last three years we have been rebuilding the program,” Holy Innocents’ coach Todd Winter said. “Last year making it to the Sweet 16 and this year to win the region championship is a tribute to the players' hard work in the strength program and efforts on the field.”
The Golden Bears have received a first-round bye and will face the winner of the St. Francis/Trinity Christian game in the second round Nov. 22. “In order for us to advance, we must continue to execute in all phases as we have done all season,” Winter said.
Wesleyan is the ninth overall seed and hosts First Presbyterian in the first round. The Wolves are in the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. Wesleyan defeated Trinity Christian 27-6 Nov. 8, led by J.C. French's 164 passing yards and Griffin Caldwell’s 99 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Cooper Blauser had 95 receiving yards on offense and an interception on defense.
Whitefield was the 14th overall seed and hosted Brookstone in the first round. The WolfPack concluded the regular season with a 13-7 home loss to Chrisitan Heritage Nov. 8. Whitefield is in the playoffs for the third consecutive year.
Mount Vernon was the 21st overall seed and visited Hebron Christian in the first round. The Mustangs earned a 56-0 victory at Strong Rock Christian Nov. 8, led by three rushing touchdowns from Skylar Stefaniak-Earley.
“The players knew what was on the line going into the week,” Mount Vernon coach Wayne Dabbs said. “We had a good week of preparation. Two years ago we went down to Strong Rock and they beat us. Last year was a tough game, so we knew it was going to be a tough challenge. Our players started fast, played with confidence. (The) offense was able to establish the run early.
"Finished off a few early drives to get points on the board. Special teams created an early short field with a blocked punt. (The) defense stopped the run game and really controlled the line of scrimmage. Defense also created a few turnovers, giving the offense a short field. So overall just a great team win and very proud to get to continue with this group into the playoffs.”
The Mustangs have been in the playoffs four consecutive years. “To make the playoffs four straight seasons in this state is really difficult, (especially) with a young group and battling through several key injuries,” Dabbs said. “Just couldn't be more proud for this team and of this team. Hebron is a very good football team, well coached, very big and physical and (having) some really good athletes. They have a confident QB that seems to be a great leader on the field, so it will be a tough challenge for our team. But we are excited about the challenge, and we will continue to work hard to improve each day in preparation for a good playoff game.”
North Springs was the only local school not to make the playoffs. The Spartans (1-9) ended their season with a 31-6 loss at Lithia Springs Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.