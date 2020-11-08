All four of the Northside volleyball teams that advanced to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state championships won titles, and nine more cross country squads captured state crowns.
In volleyball, Marist, Westminster, Pace and Holy Innocents’ each took home state titles in the finals at the Lakepoint Sports Complex in Cartersville Nov. 7.
In Class 4A, Marist blanked Northwest Whitfield 3-0 for its first state crown since 2017. In Class 3A, Westminster (20-3) shut out Morgan County 3-0 for its first state championship since 2016.
In Class AA/A Public, Pace (22-7) edged Gordon Lee 3-2 for its fourth straight state crown. In Class A Private, Holy Innocents’ (34-4) handled Hebron Christian 3-1 for its first state title since winning three in a row in 2013 through 2015.
In cross country, St. Pius X’s, Westminster’s and Wesleyan’s boys and girls and Marist’s girls, Lovett’s boys and Pace’s girls each won championships at the state meet Nov. 6 and 7 at Carrollton High School in Carrollton.
In Class 5A boys, St. Pius X took home the title with 56 points, led by Ryan Boyle’s third-place finish (16:40.37). The Golden Lions’ top five runners each placed in the top 21. Decatur’s Christian Gonzalez won the individual crown (16:33.87). North Springs finished 17th (469 points), led by Nick Johnson (64th, 18:15.71). Woodward placed 24th (587 points), and its top finisher was Justin Frediani (73rd, 18:29.67).
In Class 5A girls, St. Pius completed the sweep by getting 42 points. The Golden Lions’ Mary Brady and Hannah Schemmel led the way, placing first and second, respectively, in 18:47.62 and 18:55.61. Woodward finished 11th (330 points), and its top finisher was Kenyah Conner (20th, 20:46.37). North Springs finished 26th (719) and was led by Lottie Chappell (32nd, 21:36.83).
In Class 4A girls, Marist won the title with 30 points, and its top finisher was Ruby Little (second, 19:37.43). Its top three runners placed in the top four overall. Jefferson’s Katherine Law was the individual winner (19:24.08).
In Class 4A boys, Marist (55 points) finished second to Chestatee (25 points), and the War Eagles’ top runner was Diego Palmisano (seventh, 17:15.82). North Oconee’s Davis Potts (16:16.66) was the individual winner.
In Class 3A boys, Westminster won the crown with 54 points, and its top runner was Matthew Fernando (fourth, 16:27.68). Its top five runners each finished in the top 18 overall. Mary Persons’ Justin Wachtel (15:51.53) was the individual winner.
In Class 3A girls, Westminster took the title with 50 points, and was led by Janie Cooper (second, 20:33.23), and its top five runners each placed in the top 19 overall. North Hall’s Caylee Wagner won the individual crown (19:08.60).
In Class 2A boys, Lovett won the crown with 39 points, and its top runner was Joe Urbanowicz (second, 16:39.10). Its top five runners each placed in the top 14 overall. Pace placed second (41 points), and was led by Edward Blaha (first, 16:28.36).
In Class 2A girls, Pace flipped the results, placing first (44 points) while Lovett finished second (62 points). The Knights, who had their top five runners in the top 11 overall, were led by Caroline Hood (sixth, 20:50.16). The Lions were paced by Sydney Lamberson (first, 20:08.89).
In Class A Private boys, Wesleyan won the title with 56 points, and its top runner was Mac Howie (third, 16:32.66). Its top five runners each placed in the top 25 overall. Holy Innocents’ was second (143 points), and was led by Joe Sapone (second, 16:25.56). Whitefield finished fourth (178 points), and its top runner was Peyton Golden (eighth, 17:16.97). Mount Vernon placed 24th (628 points) and was led by Charlie Duerr (65th, 19:12.80). Galloway finished 28th (722 points), and its top harrier was Max Matelic (105th, 20:09.39). Landmark Christian’s Zackary Truitt was the top individual runner (16:05.43).
In Class A Private girls, Wesleyan made it a clean sweep with 118 points, led by Katherine Graddy (19th, 21:59.57). Its top five harriers finished in the top 28 overall. Holy Innocents’ placed second (129 points), and its top runner was Hayden Pruett (second, 20:00.19). Whitefield finished 20th (557 points) and was led by Lexi Kantor (71st, 23:49.90). Mount Vernon placed 29th (692 points), and its top runner was Audrey O’Toole (21st, 22:02.19). Brookstone’s Kiley Murphy was the individual winner (19:10.61). Atlanta International did not qualify as a team, but Cara Joyce did as an individual and was second overall (19:35.78).
Several other teams placed at the state meet.
In Class 7A boys, Campbell placed 24th (655 points), and its top runner was Jorge Patino (55th, 17:46.12). In Class 7A girls, Campbell finished 26th (750 points), and was led by Sarah Bedell (119th, 22:42.60). Marietta (88 points) won the team title, and South Forsyth’s Carmel Yonas won the individual crown (18:48.89).
In Class 6A boys, North Atlanta placed 12th (348 points), and was its top runner was Andrew Churchill (44th, 18:24.04). Riverwood finished 20th (553 points), led by Will Fishman (37th, 18:11.21). Cambridge won the team title with 108 points, and Evans’ Jonathan Greene was the individual champ (16:36.49).
In Class 6A girls, Riverwood placed fifth (191 points), led by Elle Mezzio (fifth, 20:17.69). North Atlanta finished 17th (450 points), with Catherine Townsend (eighth, 20:30.06) leading the way. Pope (74 points) won the team title, and Creekview’s Makena Gates (18:43.60) took the individual crown.
