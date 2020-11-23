A year after a record 12 Northside schools advanced to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) football state playoffs, 10 qualified in 2020.
St. Pius X, Woodward, Marist, Westminster, Pace, Lovett, Pace, Wesleyan, Holy Innocents’ and Whitefield all punched their tickets to the postseason, with the first-round games Nov. 27 and 28 and the second round Dec 4 and 5. Results of the first-round games were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
In Class 5A, St. Pius X (8-1) hosts Loganville in the first round, with the victor playing the winner of the Cartersville-Jackson (Atlanta) game in the second round.
The Golden Lions closed out the regular season by downing Decatur 28-9 Nov. 20. FB Luke Jacobellis had 20 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns to lead a St. Pius offense that ran for 224 yards. SS Austin Taylor (seven tackles), FS Grayson Carney (six tackles, one for a loss and one pass broken up) led the Golden Lions’ defense.
Woodward (6-4) hosts Whitewater in the first round, with the victor facing the winner of the Union Grove-Warner Robins game in the second round. The War Eagles fell to Creekside 42-17 Nov. 20, with the Seminoles clinching the Region 3 title in the process.
In Class 4A, Marist (8-0) hosts Central (Carroll County) in the first round, with the victor battling the winner of the Luella-Flowery Branch in the second round.
Marist manhandled Mays 52-21 Nov. 20. The War Eagles, who had allowed a total of two field goals in their first seven games, surrendered a touchdown for the first time this season, but scored the most points in a contest all year, too. RB Joseph Patin had an 87-yard TD run on his only carry of the game to lead the offense, which totaled 325 yards rushing and had 16 players with at least one run.
In Class 3A, Westminster (4-3) visits Oconee County in the first round, with the victor meeting the Adairsville-Dawson County winner in the second round. The Wildcats were idle Nov. 20.
In Class 2A, Lovett (7-2) visits Pepperell in the first round, with the winner facing the Banks County-Callaway winner in the second round. The Lions were idle Nov. 20.
Pace (5-2) travels to Fannin County in the first round, with the victor playing the Union County-Heard County winner in the second round. The Knights crushed KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 42-21 Nov. 20.
In Class A Private, Wesleyan (8-2) hosted Athens Christian in the first round, with the winner facing the Lakeview-North Cobb Christian victor in the second round. The Wolves blanked Mount Vernon 24-0 Nov. 20 to clinch the Region 5 title. The Mustangs were led by QB Blake Kytle, who was 20-for-39 passing for 220 yards, and Wesleyan’s statistics were not available on maxpreps.com or the school's website.
Mount Vernon (5-5) visits Athens Academy in the first round, with the winner facing the Mount Paran-Fellowship Christian victor in the second round.
Holy Innocents’ (5-5) hosts George Walton in the first round, with the victor playing the King’s Ridge-Christian Heritage winner in the second round. The Golden Bears edged Hebron Christian 28-20 Nov. 20. QB Marshall Nichols scored on a 48-yard run to give Holy Innocents’ a 28-7 lead before the Lions rallied.
Whitefield (5-3) hosts Savannah Country Day in the first round, with the winner facing the Tattnall Square-Trinity Christian victory in the second round. Whitefield was off Nov. 20.
But three local teams did not advance to the GHSA playoffs.
In Class 7A, Campbell (2-8) was idle Nov. 20 and ended its season with a 34-7 loss to Newnan Nov. 13.
In Class 6A, North Atlanta (3-5) fell to Lovejoy 39-10 Nov. 19. With the win, the Wildcats advanced to the playoffs with the fourth and final spot from Region 4, and the Warriors were eliminated.
Riverwood (4-5) crushed Chattahoochee 29-6 Nov. 20 in its season finale.
In Class 5A, North Springs (0-8) ended its season with a 45-6 loss at Lithia Springs Nov. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.