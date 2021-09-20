Sandy Springs' spooktacular trick-or-treat event, Spooky Springs, returns this October.
Spooky Springs is a family-friendly event for young trick-or-treaters. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m., allowing little ones and their families to enjoy a free event which features costumed characters, trick-or-treat candy stations, face painting, food trucks, and photo op stations.
Spooky Springs is held at one of the city’s most popular parks, the Abernathy Greenway Linear Park, which is home to the award-winning, nationally-recognized playable art park.
Parking can be found at Sandy Springs Christian Church, 301 Johnson Ferry Road. Handicapped parking will only be on-site and residents in adjacent neighborhoods are strongly encouraged to walk to the event.
The Abernathy Greenway parking lot will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 for event setup. Admission is free and specific COVID-19 protocols will be announced closer to the event/
