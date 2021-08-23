The Fulton County hearing for spa shooter Robert Aaron Long has been postponed due to a defense attorney being exposed for COVID-19.
According to court documents, the parties agreed to reschedule the plea and arraignment for Long for Aug. 30, at 9 a.m. The hearing was originally scheduled for Aug. 23. A Fulton County Superior Court judge signed off on the reschedule order Aug. 20.
Long, 22, faces charges in both Fulton and Cherokee counties for the killing of eight people on March 16. Long killed four people and injured one at Young's Asian Massage before traveling to Atlanta, where he shot and killed four more people at two Atlanta spas, Gold Spa and Aroma Therapy Spa.
Long plead guilty in Cherokee County to four counts of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, 11 counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal damage to property in the first degree.
The four victims who died in the Cherokee County shooting were, Delaina Yaun-Gonzalez, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Tan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44.
The victims at the Atlanta spas include Soon Chung Park, 74, Hyun Jung Grant, 51, Suncha Kim, 69 and Yong Yue, 63. Six of the eight victims who died were Asian women.
Long faces four more counts of felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, domestic terrorism and multiple counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in Fulton County.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking the death penalty.
As of Jan. 4, 2021, the Georgia Department of Corrections had 40 inmates on death row. Under Georgia law the only offenses that are punishable by death are murder, rape and kidnapping. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, five of the 40 inmates were sentenced in Fulton County.
Cherokee Tribune-Ledger News Managing Editor Shannon Ballew contributed to this report.
