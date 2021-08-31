The Sandy Springs Police Department arrested Tarik Uduk, an athletic coach at Fulton Science Academy, for allegedly possessing abusive child pornography.
According to police, the 25-year-old Sandy Springs resident was arrested at Fulton Science Academy Aug. 30 and charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count for the offense of Obscene Internet Contact with a Child.
Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started the investigation Aug. 25 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an individual uploading child sexually abusive material onto an online server.
With the assistance from the Georgia Bureau Investigation, the location of where the images were uploaded was identified as a Sandy Springs residence and the case was turned over to SSPD Detectives. After executing multiple search warrants and court orders, Uduk was identified as the suspect.
Police say review of the digital content obtained from the search warrants revealed multiple images and videos of sexually explicit images depicting minors between the ages of 12 and 15 years of age.
Police say they are continuing to analyze all the content of the electronic devices owned by Uduk, to search for additional evidence of child sexually abusive material and to determine if any of the victims in the images are students that were in contact with Uduk.
Fulton Science Academy declined to comment.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact SSPD Detective H. Reich at HReich@SandySpringsGA.Gov or 770-551-6923.
Anyone with information on other cases of child exploitation is asked to please contact their local police department or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
