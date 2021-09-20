Sandy Springs restaurant Petite Violette is giving guests a taste of mystery with its inaugural dinner theater series, "Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Petite Violette."
Featuring the production, cast and crew formerly of Agatha’s in downtown Atlanta, "Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette" is an interactive murder mystery dinner. The event showcases unique, original, hilarious murder mysteries with live actors and audience participation, paired with a four-course dinner of fine French food.
Shows run every Friday night at 8 p.m., Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., and, beginning in October, Sundays at 3 p.m. Check-in beginning 15 to 30 minutes prior to show starts.
This season's show, “Bootleg Bedlam," involves a time-traveling journey to the 1920s, all in the name of homework. History gets altered because someone from 2021 is visiting 1920. The heroine must fix the past, find a killer and get enough information for her report before her phone battery dies.
Two professional actors will greet all guests at the door to explain how the evening is going to be played out. At that time, the actors will give every audience member a part in the show. Parts can range from playing a character in the show, complete with costumes, or a smaller part in a group with many other guests. Participation is highly encouraged, but it’s not required.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to continue the legacy of murder mystery dinner theater in Atlanta," co-owner and general manger at Petite Violette Michael Gropp said. "We were great fans of Agatha’s, which ran for over 30 years, and we even hosted their productions for a while when the show was between homes (at our Petite Auberge restaurant in Toco Hills). Since COVID-19 lockdowns officially ended Agatha’s performances downtown, we are thrilled to let the tradition continue in our space. We know many fans have missed the shows, and we have too!”
Paired with top-notch entertainment is an outstanding four-course meal. The gourmet meal begins with a table of appetizers, followed by a fresh salad with a choice of dressings. This course can be enjoyed with a glass of wine that is included in the ticket price. Next, is a choice of six entrees including meat, fish and vegetarian options. The chef will try to accommodate food allergies. Entrees change seasonally with each show and are always made with the freshest ingredients. The final course is homemade dessert.
"Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette" takes place in the restaurant’s Bordeaux Room, a private banquet space. The production changes quarterly to offer up fresh stories and mysteries, and special holiday show performances are available for groups. The shows are designed for adults and recommended for those aged 10 and over only (special considerations can be made for holiday shows).
The cost per person is $75 plus tax (includes gratuity). Seating is family-style, so guests get a chance to sit with the star of the show, but all food is served in individual portions. All reservations must be made online at http://www.petitevioletterestaurant.com/mystery-dinner-theater, and no refunds can be given.
