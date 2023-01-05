When the Cohutta Police Department was in need, departments statewide, including Sandy Springs Police Department, joined in the efforts to give back.
Cohutta Police Department had a suspicious fire that destroyed Police Headquarters and its Court on Dec. 18. The fire caused roads to be shut down for hours and police have not yet released the cause of the fire. The only items retained were what the officers had in their vehicles at the time of the fire.
SSPD was informed of the request for donations through the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. DeSimone presented the potential donation to mayor and city council at the Jan. 3 meeting.
DeSimone noted that SSPD also collaborated with other city departments to garner more contributions to Cohutta PD. City Manager Eden Freeman and other city staff, worked with DeSimone and SSPD to collect the donations.
Cohutta, Georgia is located in Whitfield County, approximately 100 miles north of Sandy Springs.
Yet, distance is not a deterrent when answering a call for a helping hand as the statewide request has received significant response.
"The donations these agencies, command staff, and councils are authorizing and delivering to us shows the true spirit of service to not only their community but also citizens all across the great state of Georgia," the Cohutta Police Department wrote. "We also appreciate the outpouring of love, support, and donations from private organizations and citizens."
"We have gone through our list of surplus and determined what we can donate," DeSimone said.
Mayor Rusty Paul said he is absolutely delighted to help the Cohutta Police Department.
Those interested in donating or assisting Cohutta Police Department can contact Chief Probation Officer Bill Morgan at 706-271-6515 or Chief of Police Greg Fowler at 706-264-0577. The police department is temporarily at 112 Windwalker Drive, Cohutta, GA 30710.
