The Sandy Springs Police Department arrested 22-year-old Gabriyel M. Ealy for his alleged involvement in a gas station armed robbery.
Sandy Springs Police Officers responded to 8340 Roswell Road, Texaco gas station after receiving a 911 call from a customer who witnessed the robbery and shooting Sept. 21, just after 11 p.m. Police say as officers arrived to the store, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and immediately started rendering first aid until the arrival of medical services.
Officers and detectives immediately started processing the scene, reviewing evidence, and interviewing witnesses. Although this investigation is very active and in the early stages, police say were able to determine that this was the result of an armed robbery attempt and that Ealy is the suspected gunman.
Within a few hours into the investigation, Sandy Springs Detectives were able to identify Ealy and immediately put together an operation to apprehend him. After obtaining arrest and search warrants, several SSPD Specialized Units along with North-Metro SWAT located and arrested the suspect at his Sandy Springs residence without further incident.
Ealy was taken to the Fulton County Jail and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony.
This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Burson at MBurson@SandySpringsGa.Gov or by calling 770-551-2570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.