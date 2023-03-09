After debate and contention, plans for what will be known as Veterans Memorial Park in Sandy Springs will move forward as proposed.
A portion of greenspace across the street from City Center, including a $1.5 million expenditure on a fountain, will be transformed into the park.
Sandy Springs council members John Pearson and Tibby DeJulio were in support of the project budget, including the fountain, at a guaranteed maximum price of $5.7 million.
According to DeJulio, two fountains were always intended for the city for that purpose. One fountain already exists directly in front of City Center.
"When we did the master plan, we put fountains on both sides to create a sense of coming home, a sense of identity of Sandy Springs. When you drive on Roswell Road and you get to the fountains, you'll know you're in Sandy Springs," said DeJulio, who added that fountains also serve to quiet the traffic noise on Roswell Road.
"The fountain is a magnificent statement of memory to those veterans who gave their all," United States Marine Corps Veteran Patrick Hill said. "I believe the citizens of Sandy Springs would be honored, and should be honored, to give their respects to those who gave their lives in service of this nation."
Councilman Andy Baumann said he disagreed with this park being the right fit as a memorial park.
"We are a community founded on being responsible with taxpayer dollars," he said. "We have a Cadillac plan that we're turning into a gold-plated Bentley."
Baumann described the memorial being in this area as "doing a disservice to the Veterans."
"I am deeply troubled that we didn't consider other locations," he said.
Council member Jody Reichel voiced similar sentiments.
"I support the Veterans, I support a memorial, whether it is across the street or somewhere else, but I just cannot support spending millions of dollars on a fountain or flowers," Reichel said.
Despite Baumann and Reichel's opposition, the proposed project and budget, including the fountain, were approved.
Veterans Memorial Park construction is slated to break ground on March 20 with a projected completion of Nov. 1, meeting the intended grand opening on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.
