Sandy Springs will be implementing temporary restrictions on the operations of restaurants in an attempt to stop large numbers of individuals from gathering in close proximity.
The city council approved the amendment during a special-called meeting of the Sandy Springs City Council March 20.
The measure calls for the temporary closure of bars, nightclubs, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, arcades, and private social clubs (with respect to food services and other indoor gatherings at such social clubs).
Restaurants and other eating and dining establishments where food is served must cease offering dine-in services, but may continue preparing and offering food to customers via delivery, drive-through or take-out services. Patrons, employees and contractors of the establishments must maintain at least six (6) feet of personal distance between themselves as much as possible given the physical constraints of the premises.
If a restaurant is licensed by the city of Sandy Springs to sell beer and wine for on-premises consumption, under this amended ordinance, the restaurant may sell unopened bottles of beer or wine for take-out consumption off-premises.
Cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes, or similar facilities are currently exempt from these restrictions.
“These are unprecedented times, and we need to heed the guidance from health officials,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said. “Based on recommendations from the CDC and local experts, we believe it is in the best interests of the public to restrict opportunities for public gathering while we try to curb the spread of COVID-19.”
Because of the amendment, Paul is encouraging residents to support local restaurants by ordering takeout, curbside pickup or delivery from Sandy Springs restaurants.
“I encourage everyone to call or order online from their favorite restaurant. It is important that we assist local retailers to the extent possible,” Paul said.
To support that effort, Visit Sandy Springs is providing information on restaurant takeout options on its website. With more than 100 unique and locally owned restaurants in the area, those hoping for an alternative to cooking at home can satisfy their appetite by picking up dinner from a variety of options, from southern comfort food to authentic cultural creations from Vietnam, Spain, Japan, Italy, The Middle East, Portugal and more. Details will be updated regularly to provide residents with the latest information possible.
The amended ordinance becomes effective at midnight, March 20, 2020, and remains in effect for the time the Emergency Declaration Ordinance is in effect.
