Local graphic designer David Tann created a new logo for Atlanta's women's basketball team, the Atlanta Dream.
Marking the first change in the brand’s identity since the team’s inception in 2008, the logo brings together key elements of the legacy brand and evolves it to reflect the future of the franchise.
Tann has worked with companies like Abercrombie and Fitch, OshKosh, Bath and Body Works and Hallmark. Tann said he was contacted by the WNBA around Thanksgiving last year, and had until this February to complete the design. He worked with a team of designers to come up with the design in a matter of weeks.
Tann and his team chose a color palette that reflects the team's ideas, such as energy, strength and loyalty. The logo consists of five colors, with Dream Red, Dream Dark Grey, Dream Light Grey and Dream White acting as primary colors. Atlanta’s original Dream Light Blue will be used as an accent color in the star. Dream Red is also a unifying color of Atlanta sports.
Co-owners Mary Brock and Kelly Loeffler announced the changes at a press conference held at the Dream’s new arena, the Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
“The WNBA Atlanta Dream has long been at the forefront of expanding the platform for women’s sports,” Brock and Loeffler said. “With the majority of consumers having an interest in women’s sports, but only 5% of sports media coverage, we are working to ensure we highlight the relevance of the Atlanta Dream with a modern brand. Coupled with the agenda of promoting diversity and inclusion, we felt it was timely to update our brand platform to highlight the opportunity to demonstrate support for women consumers and athletes.”
A fresh new logo and color palette will accompany the Dream in their move to the Gateway Center Arena, along with a new court design and updated uniforms to be revealed in advance of the 2020 season.
The new logo is composed of a combination of icons that relate directly to Atlanta and its history. The rising phoenix symbolizes the city’s rise from the ashes of the Civil War to become a world city. The shooting star ties the Dream back to its roots.
The Atlanta Dream's 13th season in the WNBA begins May 2020. Atlanta holds the No. 4 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. The organization, which will play its home games at the Gateway Center Arena College Park, has qualified for the WNBA Playoffs in nine of its first 12 seasons. The Dream are currently taking deposits for the 2020 season with early purchase discounts and a free hat with each ticket purchased.
