Sandy Springs will continue pursuing safety improvements to Roswell Road with an extensive plan.
The 9-mile stretch of road provides significant access to restaurants, retail, government facilities, and residential communities.
The plan is a "culmination of a multi-month study" focused on safety deficiencies and operations. City officials envision Roswell Road serving as a boulevard with safer access for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.
Improvements will include a raised median, a reduction in driveway density, wider sidewalks/side paths with a wide buffer from the travel lanes, intersection-level pedestrian improvements, and mid-block pedestrian crossings.
"We tried to see how it could look to add access management treatments from one end of Roswell Road to the other," said Traffic and Transportation Unit Manager Kristen Wescott.
Wescott highlighted filling gaps in areas with broken sidewalks and increasing crosswalk safety beacons throughout the city.
Council member Melissa Mular discussed three aspects that she felt were priorities of the intended improvement projects.
"While we improve the overall safety of the road, we need to make sure that we provide entry and exit without undue burden to residents who live along Roswell Road, especially between Abernathy and Dalrymple. It is an absolute must that we engage the communities to get their input, as well as the businesses. When we are considering curb cuts and realignments, we have a way to help facilitate inter-parcel connectivity, so we don't interrupt the businesses," said Mular.
According to Westcott, residents had the opportunity to provide comments and feedback. Both were factored in during plan development, which encompassed Roswell Road being subdivided into smaller segments, and when each segment will be improved was prioritized based on project effectiveness and safety needs.
"We are in a developed place where we have a lot of impacts with every project that we do, so we have to be thoughtful of how you implement those," Westcott said.
The first tour of recommended projects are those believed to be in need of completion within the next five years, according to Wescott.
Other plans for the are include wider travel lanes in each direction, a raised median, wider sidewalk and a new traffic signal to provide access to adjacent shopping centers.
Similar reconstruction is planned for Peruca Place/Prado to I-285 Eastbound ramp; Meadowbrook Drive to Windsor Parkway; Johnson Ferry Road to north of Chaseland Road and Northridge Road to Hightower Trail.
