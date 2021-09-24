The Sandy Springs Fire Department will host a series of “Educate and Vaccinate” community events over the next three months to answer questions and share information on COVID-19 and fire safety.
The Sandy Springs Police Department will join SSFD at the events and will be cooking hot dogs, offering educational safety materials and free COVID-19 vaccines. The events will be family-friendly, with fire prevention items and information for children available as well.
“This is a great way for the community to meet and engage with our tremendous fire and police departments,” Mayor Rusty Paul said. “Our team will also be administering free COVID-19 vaccines, as that’s the first line of defense in keeping residents healthy and moving past the pandemic. We encourage everyone to come out, have a bite to eat and get vaccinated.”
The events are scheduled to take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Highland Park (100 Highland Park Trail) and Lake Placid Apartments (5801 Kingsport Drive) Oct. 2, ARIUM Morgan Falls Apartments (8085 Adair Lane) Oct. 16 and Edgewater at Sandy Springs Apartments (7600 Roswell Road) Nov. 20.
