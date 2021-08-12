A reimagined version of Recess, the food stall at Krog Street Market, will open this fall in Buckhead Village’s Hanover Building with the mission to merge convenience and hospitality.
Castellucci Hospitality Group CEO Fred Castellucci, co-founder of hospitality software venture Gather Nick Miller, and Recess CEO Erik Göranson aim to open the new Recess location with a restaurant model that reimagines everyday dining and solves problems restaurants have been facing due to the pandemic.
Recess’ restaurant model, which is designed for a streamlined, takeout and technology focused approach for guest convenience, was conceptualized during the dining industry’s disruption in 2020. Recess hopes to extend hospitality beyond the walls of the restaurant through new ordering methods, floor plans, pick-up options and delivery capabilities.
“The pandemic accelerated a number of dining changes that are here to stay. During my time at Gather, I learned first-hand how to identify and integrate the best restaurant technology systems to reduce employee friction and create a better guest experience,” said Göranson. “With Fred’s vast understanding of incredible customer service, delicious food, and branding and marketing, we have succeeded in cultivating a radically new restaurant concept with home-grown technology and a high-growth mindset built into its DNA.”
Located near Buckhead Theater, Recess Buckhead will begin the brand’s plan to expand throughout Atlanta and the Southeast. The location aims to serve lunch and dinner menus filled with nutritious grains, whole proteins, and seasoned vegetables that are crafted for quick, on-the-go meals.
Diners will have options including salad and grain bowls, such as the superbowl, with coconut brown rice, red quinoa, sweet potatoes, kale, pickled beets, chickpeas, dried mangoes, and dates. Recess will also offer the ability for diners to build their own meal and will accommodate any cravings, dietary restrictions, and varied preferences through dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
Recess Buckhead will integrate off-premise operations, the option for mobile ordering, parking spaces for curbside pick-up and delivery, and food runners. This fall, the Krog Street Market Recess stall will reopen with expanded offerings.
